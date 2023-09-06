3rd Street and Grand Avenue intersection closure update

The intersection of Grand Avenue and 3rd Street will remain closed until Saturday, Sept. 9, for the 3rd Street Water Line project. The intersection at University Avenue is now fully reopened for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

