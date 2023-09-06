3rd Street and Grand Avenue intersection closure update
The intersection of Grand Avenue and 3rd Street will remain closed until Saturday, Sept. 9, for the 3rd Street Water Line project. The intersection at University Avenue is now fully reopened for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
By Friday, Sept. 8, all 3rd Street construction from Grand Avenue to the north is scheduled to be completed. The next phase of construction will then commence on 3rd Street between Grand and Sheridan avenues (keeping both Grand Avenue and Sheridan Street intersections open to traffic).
For questions or comments, email engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250. For more information on this project and other construction projects around Laramie, visit online at: http://tinyurl.com/yt39s5ax.
Beaufort Street Rehabilitation Project
The city of Laramie has contracted with Knife River to mill and overlay the pavement on Beaufort Street between 7th-9th streets and 10th-13th streets. Construction began Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will be completed by Oct. 31.
9th Street will remain open for the entire project, which will be conducted in phases to ensure access to all adjacent properties throughout the project. There may be some short durations of inaccessibility to a few driveways, which will be communicated to those property owners ahead of time. Concrete infrastructure improvements will include valley pans and ADA ramps. Upgrades will follow current city standards.
For more information on the City’s Road Closure Maps and 2023 Construction Map, visit online at: https://cityoflaramie.org/214/Engineering.
Send questions or comments by email at engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250.
BLM seeks public input on new plan for recreation management
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public input on a plan to inform recreation management on America’s public lands.
"The new Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation will guide bureau decisions to proactively meet modern demands for exceptional and unique outdoor experiences, complementing the significant public land investments in President Biden’s Investing in America agenda," a BLM news release said.
“BLM hosted more than 81 million visitors on our public lands last fiscal year — a 40% increase since 2012. We are thrilled at this trend, but also recognize that more guests means a need for varied and diverse response strategies,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in the release. “The Blueprint aims to help BLM meet the growing demand for exceptional recreation experiences on our public lands.”
Managing for recreational opportunities is a core tenet of BLM’s multiple use mandate and aligns with BLM’s mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. The increasing demand for recreational activities on public lands has provided a critical window of opportunity to advance a transformational shift in recreation management. This Blueprint will help BLM prioritize recreation investment and staffing appropriate for current and future needs.
BLM is seeking input from partners and the public, including in-person and virtual recreation Blueprint roundtables hosted by the Foundation for America’s Public Lands.
The Blueprint is not a formal management plan, but rather a strategic document to guide the agency’s work. The full text of the Blueprint and associated fact sheet are available on the BLM's Recreation Strategy webpage, blm.gov/programs/recreation/our-strategy. The bureau welcomes feedback on how BLM can best implement the Blueprint. To do so, email blm_recreation_feedback@blm.gov.
Gray conditionally certifies initiative to limit Wyoming property tax
CHEYENNE — On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray conditionally certified the “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption,” which was submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.
"Pursuant to Wyoming law, the people may propose and enact laws by initiative upon completion of the requirements set forth in W.S. 22-24-301 et seq," a news release from Gray's office said. Conditional certification is granted pending submission of the signatures of 100 qualified registered voters to act as sponsors in support of the initiative.
“The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state,” Gray said in the release. “At the Secretary of State’s Office, we take our role in the initiative process very seriously, and will work diligently to ensure the ‘People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption’ is processed efficiently and in accordance with Wyoming law.”
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
