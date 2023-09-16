Wrook Brown isn’t the biggest player on the University of Wyoming football team’s defense.
Brown, a redshirt sophomore out of Salado, Texas, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds. For what the nickelback lacks in size, he makes up for with heart and determination to make an impact on the Cowboys’ defense week in and week out.
“I think my play recognition and knowledge is a lot higher than it was last year,” Brown told WyoSports on Monday. “That’s important for me on the mental side of it. Physically, it’s been another year in the weight room. I’m a little bit heavier and stronger than I was last year.”
Brown made his first career start against New Mexico last year, and secured a role as UW’s starting nickelback for the team’s last seven games. He retained the starting job in fall camp after his main competition for snaps, Buck Coors, broke his hand last month.
“Wrook was a guy who came in and exceeded my expectations,” UW coach Craig Bohl said in the spring. “He was a guy, early in the year, who played against Illinois and was not exactly ready for primetime. But what occurred was, when he had his opportunity on the back end, he showed us that he can compete in our conference and play well.
“I talked to him today, and I said, ‘You gotta keep that chip on your shoulder to move forward.’ Nothing brings out the best in a man other than competition.”
Brown ended last year with 36 tackles and three pass deflections. He kicked off his third season in Laramie with his first career interception against Texas Tech, jumping an out route on the west sideline at War Memorial Stadium against Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough.
The interception helped spark an infamous comeback, with the Cowboys erasing an early 17-0 lead before winning 35-33 in double overtime on national TV.
“I’ve got a new No. 1 (football memory),” Brown said. “That’s definitely No. 1 now. There were a few moments during that game that didn’t really feel real. Coming out on the field to start the game, and at halftime when we’re doing the ‘WYO’ chant, and then getting the pick and winning the game.
“There were a handful of moments that game that I’ll never forget.”
Brown finished the Texas Tech game with five tackles and an interception, and followed it up with eight tackles and a pass deflection in last weekend’s 31-17 win over Portland State. While he tied linebacker Easton Gibbs as the leading tackler for the Cowboys against the Vikings, his coverage took a step back in his second start of the season.
Bohl wants to see his starting nickelback respond with a solid outing against No. 4-ranked Texas this weekend. The game will be played in Austin, which is roughly a 40-minute drive from Brown’s hometown.
“I thought he played better against Texas Tech, as opposed to what he did against Portland,” Bohl said Monday. “I talked to him this morning. He had a nicked-up ankle that we were concerned about. He’s tough as boot leather. He went out and competed, but I think coming in and out of his breaks, at times, he was just a little half-step off. I thought Portland took advantage of that.
“He’ll need to play better. I know this is a big game for him — it is for all our players — but he’s from central Texas, so it’s a chance to go back home and play. I thought he played really well against Tech. He’ll need to have that kind of performance (this weekend).”
Brown’s homecoming of sorts will be a welcomed challenge for the third-year nickelback. He’s expecting plenty of friends and family in the stands to watch UW take on the Longhorns on Saturday night.
“It’s exciting,” Brown said. “I’ll have a lot of people there, like old coaches, teachers and friends. For our (high school) state track meet, we warmed up on that field my senior year. I’ve been in the stadium a few times, but it’ll be different now that we’ll be playing on the field.
“That’ll be probably the biggest crowd we’ll see this year. That’ll be really exciting to go out and play in front of that many people.”
One of the biggest obstacles about playing in an anticipated crowd of more than 100,000 people is overcoming the noise in the stadium. While offensive players rely on verbal communication, Brown feels confident the crowd won’t impact UW’s ability to communicate nonverbally before plays on the defensive side of the ball.
“(Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel) always says, ‘A defense should travel well every week,’” Brown said. “We don’t have to worry about the crowd being too loud or anything like that, because defense is a little bit different than offense. We’re kind of looking at it as a big opportunity.”
The Cowboys have a minus-1 turnover margin through their first two games, and that’s a mark both Bohl and Brown know will need to improve against a team like Texas. Bohl estimates a plus-3 turnover margin will be what it takes to take down the Longhorns in Austin.
“If we can get some turnovers and mitigate the big plays, those are the two keys on defense,” Brown said. “If we can keep them from making big plays and get the ball out (on turnovers) a few times, that would be a good day for us.”
Brown and the rest of UW’s defense will have the task of slowing down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who’s ranked 11th in the country at 304.5 passing yards per game. He was efficient against Alabama in Texas’ upset win in Tuscaloosa last weekend, finishing 24-of-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
Knowing he can pick off a quarterback like Shough gives Brown confidence that he can do his part in minimizing the damage from Ewers. Overall, Brown is excited to get out there and show UW belongs on the same field as the No. 4-ranked team in the country.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I committed to Wyoming and knew I was going to be playing football here,” Brown said. “... I’ve had this game circled for a while.”
