University of Wyoming redshirt freshman nickelback Wrook Brown, center, tackles New Mexico running back Nathaniel Jones during the Cowboys’ 27-14 victory Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. 

 DJ Jones/Special to WyoSports

Wrook Brown lost count of how many teammates slapped his helmet in celebration last weekend.

Brown, a redshirt freshman for the University of Wyoming, made his first career start at nickelback last Saturday against New Mexico. The Salado, Texas, product filled in for Keonte Glinton for the Cowboys and made his presence felt all night against the Lobos.

