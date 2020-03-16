Dear WTE customers,
We at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments to handle your needs or concerns:
CIRCULATION: 307-633-3102
CLASSIFIED: 307-633-3110
ADVERTISING: 307-633-3192
NEWS: 307-633-3120
COMMERCIAL PRINTING: 307-633-3141
Thank you for understanding. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle will continue news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.wyomingnews.com.
Rory Palm, Regional President - APG Wyoming