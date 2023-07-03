SHERIDAN — Roughly 11 miles from Sheridan, Wyarno hosts the local hotspot, the Wyarno Bar and Grill, current owner Cody Mefford said. The Wyarno Bar and Grill has had many owners, each with their own visions for the business, but Mefford aims to rise above the rest and create a family-friendly environment with exceptional food.
According to customer Jim Hardesty, the name originated from the state of Wyoming and the Arno River in Italy. Before the location became a bar and restaurant, the building first featured a convenience store and post office.
From 1990-2000, Jim O. Daniels took ownership of the building, creating the building featured today.
“It used to not even be a third of the current building’s size,” Hardesty said.
Daniels installed new wood furnishings and masonry to keep the traditional feel of the location.
On June 23, 2022, Mefford took ownership of the Wyarno Bar and Grill. Many of his family members also work at the bar and restaurant.
“At the end of August, I quit my job in town and I am now helping here,” Mefford said. “I had been living next door for several years and the opportunity came about and it was the right price and time. I was able to purchase my home and a job that is not shift work.”
Mefford aims to complete small projects in the future. He hopes to get a dance floor in the back of the location to have dining and dancing. Mefford also wants to continue to improve the food. He also brings in local bands for live music every Saturday.
“The community members are just thankful that the family has reestablished this, they put it on the map,” Hardesty said. “They are doing a fine job. It is a good place to eat and it is a good place to come.”
Walking into the bar, one may notice the plethora of dollar bills nailed to the wall, all with black Sharpie markings.
“One of the regular guys that came in saw that his ex-girlfriend had put a dollar up on a nail so he stacked his up on top of hers,” Mefford said. “Seeing there was money up there, they would consistently go back and forth to switch who was on top. It was a playful thing. Everybody else just had to put some up too so now that is my retirement fund.”
The community of Wyarno features many families with Polish backgrounds, and according to Hardesty, the community enjoys getting together for a variety of occasions.
“It is not an all night party bar anymore,” Mefford said. “It is a family place where the community can get together. Other businesses are starting to show up around us as well. There is a major focus on family and community here and that is really bringing it back on the map.”
Customer Dori Rexroat said she enjoys being able to come in and enjoy wings every Wednesday while meeting with her neighbors. Before Mefford took over the Wyarno Bar and Restaurant, the location was rarely open, therefore, the community had to go into town to meet up. Now, everyone can come together without having to travel into town.