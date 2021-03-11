CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle asked Jordan Achs, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson for District 1, which covers southeast and south-central Wyoming, about WYDOT’s take on the coming storm.
How is WYDOT feeling about its ability to keep up with snow this weekend?
“Well, we definitely keep an eye on the forecast with any storm and just kind of see where it’s going to impact heaviest, what kind of snow it’s going to be, how the winds are looking, and then we kind of plan out our plan of attack from there,” Achs said. “So, that can mean pretreating the pavement, especially in tricky spots, with anti-icing agents, whether that be salt and sand or a chemical. And then we also, you know, I-80 is a 24-hour road – we start kind of planning that process out, assigning crews and things like that. And then once snow starts falling, we get to work.”
Does the volume of forecasted snow affect how WYDOT plows and prepares?
“No,” Achs said, “the 24-hour roads, it’s kind of the same process. We have guys out there clearing specific routes – sometimes they do have to pull off and gas up or clear their lights of snow, turn around, refill with sand – things like that. Otherwise, they’re out there plowing. On some of the roads that aren’t 24-hour roads, you know, early in the morning you might see some drifting till we can get out there, but otherwise we are working on them as hard as we can with all the tools at our disposal.”
Any particular concerns this weekend, or will this just be business as usual for WYDOT?
“We tend to expect storms like this, this time of year,” Achs said. “A lot of our guys are really seasoned, and they know what they need to do, so I don’t think this one is particularly different than another spring storm that we’ve had like these in the past. But we take it seriously, and we start planning early as soon as we start seeing those forecasts. Our guys do work hard to make sure that they’re out there trying to keep the traveling public as safe as possible.”
Recommendations
“I would plug our wyoroad.info website – current road conditions (are) updated 24/7, so it’s a great way to see exactly what the road conditions are going to be like on your route (and) potential alternative routes, if the storm really impacts one area and not another – which is kind of common in Wyoming,” she said. “There’s also information on there about the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program. You can look at specific weather information, commercial vehicles can look at wind speeds – so there’s a lot of tools on there that the public can use when they weigh their decision on whether to travel that day.”