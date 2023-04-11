There’s no arguing Wyett Ekeler took one of the biggest leaps last season for the University of Wyoming football team.

Ekeler, a 5-foot-11 junior from Windsor, Colorado, had just seven tackles in his first two seasons in Laramie. After earning the starting job at strong safety for the Cowboys, Ekeler finished the year with 67 total tackles, ranking third for UW behind linebackers Easton Gibbs (121) and Shae Suiaunoa (73).

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

