State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder speaks during a press conference hosted by the Wyoming Department of Education to announce results for the 2022-23 Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT) in the Herschler Building in Cheyenne on Wednesday.
CHEYENNE — Proficiency rates among Wyoming students increased in all content areas during the 2022-23 school year, according to results from the state’s standardized tests, but still remained slightly below pre-pandemic levels.
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder called for action during a news conference Thursday morning, where she said proficiency scores were 1-2% below the 2018-19 results.
“We must do better,” Degenfelder said. “While our state standards and assessment scores are set intentionally high, and we do assess all students, including those with IEPs or learning disabilities, proficiency below 50% in any content area or grade is not good enough.”
The state superintendent said several schools did “increase achievement above the pre-pandemic levels,” with nearly 38% doing so in English Language Arts, 44% doing so in math and about 48% doing so in science.
Overall, Wyoming schools saw a steady increase in school performance ratings, with 26% of schools increasing, 21% decreasing and just over half of schools remaining the same.
“While we celebrate the majority of schools improving or remaining constant in their overall performance, we must do better for those students in the 21% of schools that declined in performance and those that remained in the ‘not meeting expectations’ category,” Degenfelder said.
