State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder speaks during a press conference hosted by the Wyoming Department of Education to announce results for the 2022-23 Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT) in the Herschler Building in Cheyenne on Wednesday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Proficiency rates among Wyoming students increased in all content areas during the 2022-23 school year, according to results from the state’s standardized tests, but still remained slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder called for action during a news conference Thursday morning, where she said proficiency scores were 1-2% below the 2018-19 results.

