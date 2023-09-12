ROCK SPRINGS — The first meeting of the Wyoming Colorado River Advisory Committee, formerly known as the Colorado River Workshop Group, was conducted at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday.
Before the meeting began, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the committee via Zoom.
“It’s really important work that you all are going to have to take on over the next years. We’ve had a tiny bit of respite, but we know what the issues are; we know what the challenges are,” Gordon said. “Each of you has been chosen because of your experience and your extensive knowledge of what’s on the ground.”
Gordon went on to say that it represents his “interest in making sure that we start to have the ability, in the regions, to have state agencies based there.”
“Thank you very, very much for your willingness to serve. Your deliberations and advice is going to be informative on how we go forward. As you know, Wyoming punches well above our rating. The trouble is, we don’t have, at least at present, the resources many of our other states perhaps have,” Gordon said.
He added, “I hope each of you bring your perspectives from your various disciplines and backgrounds.”
House Bill 222The committee was formed through House Bill 222, which was passed during the 2023 General Session.
According to the bill, “The purpose of the committee is to advise and inform the governor, the state engineer and Wyoming’s commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission regarding the beneficial use, development, protection and conservation of water from the Green and Little Snake Rivers and their tributaries relative to Wyoming’s rights and obligations under the 1922 Colorado River Compact and the 1948 Upper Colorado River Basin Compact.”
Within the bill, there is an appropriation of $200,000 from the general fund to the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office.
Board appointmentsGov. Gordon appointed nine different people to serve on the committee:
- Chad Espenscheid represents agricultural irrigation interests that divert, as well as use, water from the Green River (or its tributaries) upstream from the Fontenelle Reservoir. Espenscheid’s term expires on June 30, 2025.
- Ron Micheli represents agricultural irrigation interests that divert, as well as use, water from the Green River (or its tributaries) downstream from the Fontenelle Reservoir. His term expires on June 30, 2027.
- Jim Espy is representing the agricultural interest that divert, as well as use water, from the Little Snake River (or its tributaries). Espy’s term will expire on June 30, 2027.
- Benjamin Bracken is representing the municipal water users that divert, as well as use water, from the Green River (or its tributaries). His term expires on June 30, 2025.
- Brad Brooks is also representing the municipal water users that divert, as well as use water, from the Green River (or its tributaries). Brooks’ term expires on June 30, 2027.
- Ron Wild represents the industrial water users that divert, as well as use water, in Wyoming No. 39’s portion of the Colorado River Basin. His term expires on June 30, 2027.
- Aaron Reichl is also representing the industrial water users that divert, as well as use water, in Wyoming No. 39’s portion of the Colorado River Basin. Reichl’s term expires on June 30, 2025.
- Jennifer Lamb represents the recreational, fish, wildlife and environmental interests in Wyoming No. 39’s portion of the Colorado River Basin. Lamb’s term expires on June 30, 2025.
- Michael Henn represents the conservation district in Wyoming No. 39’s portion of the Colorado River Basin. Henn’s term expires on June 30, 2025.
House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, are also on the committee. Their terms are indefinite.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters