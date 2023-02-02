Wyoming Crypto

In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed on the desk as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.

 Associated Press/File

CHEYENNE — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced on Jan. 27, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking.

Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank's more than 2-year-old application as a bellwether for crypto banking. Approval would have meant access to Federal Reserve services including its electronic payments system.

