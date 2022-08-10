It’s still early in training camp, but this week’s University of Wyoming media day provided a glimpse into what to expect from the Cowboys football program this fall.
Here are a few takeaways from the annual event:
O-line taking shape
The offensive line was an area with a decent amount of uncertainty heading into spring practice, but the picture up front has become clearer just a couple weeks into training camp.
Seniors Eric Abojei and Frank Crum are the most seasoned members of the group, and will serve as the anchors of a young offensive line opposite of each other at the tackle spots. Crum, a Laramie native, has started 24 games over the past three seasons. Abojei, meanwhile, has played in 33 games since arriving at UW, starting all 15 games he appeared in over the past two years. Sophomore Nofoafia Tulafono is another player who has received high praise from teammates and coaches, and seems to be locked into the starting spot at center.
There are a few more questions at the guard position, but plenty of positivity surrounding the ability of Zach Watts, Jack Walsh and Emmanuel Pregnon to step in and make an immediate impact. Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek mentioned Wednesday the competition is still ongoing for the starting left guard role, but didn’t indicate who the starter would be on the right side.
Depth allows new strategy in secondary
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel hinted during the spring that there was a decent chance the Cowboys would be going away from having two cornerbacks play almost exclusively at the position, and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd re-iterated this train of thought Wednesday.
Returning sophomore Cam Stone, who saw limited action behind C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn last year, and Power Five transfers Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell, who come from Ole Miss and Wisconsin, respectively, are all expected to play significant roles. Redshirt freshman Kolbey Taylor has also turned heads this offseason, and could work his way into the mix.
“The last two seasons have really been the first time of my entire coaching career where I had two guys that just went start to finish,” Boyd said. “Whether that’s been for injuries, or just rotational pieces at other universities, I just hadn’t had that happen. I feel like this year, we’re going to be back to rotating — and it’s because of the talent level in that room.”
Mum’s the word on return game
As is to be expected in the early stages of training camp, the Pokes haven’t done much work with the return game. Especially considering that last year’s starting punt returner, Ayden Eberhardt, is no longer with the program after exhausting his eligibility, it wouldn’t be a surprise if UW doesn’t name its starting return men until right before the season opener at Illinois.
It seems logical that Stone — who showcased his game-breaking ability with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Utah State and earned an All-MW honorable mention at kick returner from Pro Football Focus — will be in the mix. Stone also says that redshirt freshman running back D.Q. James could be a weapon in the return game due to his explosive tendencies with the ball in his hands.
All signs point to Peasley at QB
After going 12 of 21, with 201 yards and two touchdowns, with the first team offense in the spring game, while completing as many passes as the rest of the quarterbacks combined, it seemed pretty obvious Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley was the frontrunner to take the reins of the offense. The Cowboys still haven’t made an official announcement on who the starter will be, but comments from his teammates since training camp started indicate Peasley is set to be the guy behind center to start 2022.
He’s bulked up to around 214 pounds this summer on a heavy diet of teriyaki chicken and white rice, and believes he’s at the ideal weight for him to have the best blend of strength and speed. He’s spent the offseason building chemistry with his wide-outs and tight ends, but sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs, who figures to be the Pokes’ go-to receiver this fall, says this connection has come naturally since day one in Laramie.
“Andrew, honestly, came in as one of the guys,” Cobbs said. “We clicked instantly. Everybody gets along here, so everybody just kind of welcomed the new guys in with open arms. Now, as far as growing on the field, he’s starting to learn the plays and learn the playbook top to bottom. Stuff is coming together.”
A new energy
Regardless of the university, the start of training camp always seems to be a hotbed of positive comments from coaches and players. This year at Wyoming, though, there seems to be some serious merit to what’s been said — and it appears to start with the head coach.
Craig Bohl indicated this offseason that he felt he failed in some aspects in 2021, with connecting more with his players being a primary emphasis he’s focused on since the end of the Pokes’ 7-6 campaign last fall. Multiple players confirm that these words have been put into action, with Bohl having a more visible presence at meals and team functions, in addition to taking a greater interest in their lives beyond football.
“It’s like an old uncle type of energy, if that makes sense,” running back Titus Swen said. “He’s around and you know you can go talk to him if you need to. Whether it’s at lunch or dinner or breakfast, he’s always sitting with you — and he’s not only talking about football. When you meet with a coach outside of it, it’s usually, ‘How’s football going?’ or whatever, but he’s in-depth (about things like) your family.”
Added defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole: “He’s been coming around with a different energy than he has in the past. It’s a good energy, and it’s somebody you love to be around.”