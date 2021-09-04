The University of Wyoming football team has unveiled its depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State, answering questions and confirming expected results as the Cowboys prepare to kick off their 2021 campaign.
There weren’t a plethora of surprises with Monday’s release, although the winners of several position battles were revealed.
This includes the starting quarterback job, which junior Sean Chambers secured for the third consecutive year. Chambers – who is 9-3 as a starter at UW – emerged from the spring atop the depth chart, and held onto the No. 1 spot following an impressive final scrimmage of fall camp. Levi Williams, who started five games last season and earned praise from Wyoming coach Craig Bohl in recent weeks, is No. 2 on the depth chart at the position.
Special teams was an area that was a little more of an unknown before Monday, with Ralph Fawaz grabbing the starting punter job and Lou Groza Award Watch List honoree John Hoyland emerging as the starter kicker for field goals and kickoffs. Junior running back Titus Swen and sophomore defensive back Cameron Stone make up the team’s top kick return tandem, while senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt is listed as the Pokes’ top punt returner.
Other notable starters at positions that had competitions throughout camp are: Braden Smith (strong safety), Keyon Blankenbaker (nickel back/strong-side linebacker) and Jaylen Pate (defensive end).