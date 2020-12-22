(Overall record, followed by quadrant record)
4A Northwest
Natrona County 2-1
Riverton 1-4
Cody 0-4
Rock Springs 0-4
4A Southwest
Green River 2-1
Evanston 0-3
Jackson 0-3
Star Valley 0-4
4A Northeast
Campbell County 4-0
Thunder Basin 4-0
Sheridan 3-0
Kelly Walsh 0-4
4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central 4-0
Cheyenne East 4-0
Laramie 2-0
Cheyenne South 1-1
3A Northwest
Powell 4-0
Lander 3-0
Worland 3-0
Lovell 1-2
3A Southwest
Lyman 2-2
Mountain View 2-2
Kemmerer 1-2
Pinedale 1-3
3A Northeast
Douglas 3-1
Buffalo 2-2
Thermopolis 2-4
Newcastle 0-4
3A Southeast
Rawlins 2-1
Burns 2-2
Torrington 2-2
Wheatland 2-3
2A Northwest
Riverside 2-0
Rocky Mountain 2-1
Shoshoni 2-1
Greybull 1-3
2A Southwest
Big Piney 4-0
Wind River 0-4
St. Stephens*
Wyoming Indian*
*St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian are on Tier 3 and no sports are scheduled at this time. St. Stephens announced they have canceled all games in December.
2A Northeast
Tongue River 4-0
Sundance 3-1
Big Horn 2-2
Moorcroft 2-2
Wright 2-2
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 3-1, 1-0
Lusk 2-2
Glenrock 0-5, 0-1
1A Northwest
Burlington 2-1
Ten Sleep 1-1
Dubois 0-2
Meeteetse 0-4
1A Southwest
Encampment 4-0
Saratoga 4-0
Farson-Eden 4-1
Cokeville 1-3
Little Snake River 0-2
1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 1-1, 1-0
Upton 3-1
Kaycee 2-2
Hulett 1-1
Midwest 0-5
NSI 0-1, 0-1
1A Southeast
Guernsey-Sunrise 3-1
H.E.M. 3-1
Rock River 2-1
Southeast 2-2
Lingle-Fort Laramie 0-4