Vanderbilt v Arkansas
(Overall record, followed by quadrant record)

4A Northwest

Natrona County 2-1

Riverton 1-4

Cody 0-4

Rock Springs 0-4

4A Southwest

Green River 2-1

Evanston 0-3

Jackson 0-3

Star Valley 0-4

4A Northeast

Campbell County 4-0

Thunder Basin 4-0

Sheridan 3-0

Kelly Walsh 0-4

4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central 4-0

Cheyenne East 4-0

Laramie 2-0

Cheyenne South 1-1

3A Northwest

Powell 4-0

Lander 3-0

Worland 3-0

Lovell 1-2

3A Southwest

Lyman 2-2

Mountain View 2-2

Kemmerer 1-2

Pinedale 1-3

3A Northeast

Douglas 3-1

Buffalo 2-2

Thermopolis 2-4

Newcastle 0-4

3A Southeast

Rawlins 2-1

Burns 2-2

Torrington 2-2

Wheatland 2-3

2A Northwest

Riverside 2-0

Rocky Mountain 2-1

Shoshoni 2-1

Greybull 1-3

2A Southwest

Big Piney 4-0

Wind River 0-4

St. Stephens*

Wyoming Indian*

*St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian are on Tier 3 and no sports are scheduled at this time. St. Stephens announced they have canceled all games in December.

2A Northeast

Tongue River 4-0

Sundance 3-1

Big Horn 2-2

Moorcroft 2-2

Wright 2-2

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 3-1, 1-0

Lusk 2-2

Glenrock 0-5, 0-1

1A Northwest

Burlington 2-1

Ten Sleep 1-1

Dubois 0-2

Meeteetse 0-4

1A Southwest

Encampment 4-0

Saratoga 4-0

Farson-Eden 4-1

Cokeville 1-3

Little Snake River 0-2

1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 1-1, 1-0

Upton 3-1

Kaycee 2-2

Hulett 1-1

Midwest 0-5

NSI 0-1, 0-1

1A Southeast

Guernsey-Sunrise 3-1

H.E.M. 3-1

Rock River 2-1

Southeast 2-2

Lingle-Fort Laramie 0-4

