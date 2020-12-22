(Overall record, followed by quadrant record)
4A Northwest
Natrona County 3-1
Cody 3-1
Riverton 1-4
Rock Springs 0-2
4A Southwest
Green River 3-1
Star Valley 1-3
Jackson 0-4
Evanston 0-4
4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3-1
Sheridan 2-1
Campbell County 2-2
Kelly Walsh 0-4
4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central 3-0
Laramie 3-1
Cheyenne East 2-1
Cheyenne South 2-1
3A Northwest
Lander 3-0
Worland 3-0
Lovell 2-1
Powell 1-3
3A Southwest
Kemmerer 3-0
Lyman 3-1
Mountain View 3-1
Pinedale 2-2
3A Northeast
Douglas 4-0
Buffalo 2-2
Newcastle 2-2
Thermopolis 1-5
3A Southeast
Wheatland 3-2
Torrington 2-2
Rawlins 1-2
Burns 1-3
2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 3-0
Greybull 1-1
Riverside 1-1
Shoshoni 1-2
2A Southwest
Big Piney 3-1
Wind River 1-3
Wyoming Indian*
St. Stephens*
*Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens are in Tier 3 with no sports on their schedule. St. Stephens announced they have canceled all games in December.
2A Northeast
Moorcroft 4-0
Tongue River 3-1
Sundance 0-3
Big Horn 0-4
Wright 0-4
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 1-3, 1-0
Lusk 1-3
Glenrock 2-3, 0-1
1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 1-0
Meeteetse 2-2
Burlington 1-2
Dubois 0-2
1A Southwest
Encampment 3-1
Cokeville 2-2
Saratoga 2-2
Little Snake River 1-2
Farson-Eden 1-3
1A Northeast
Kaycee 4-0
Hulett 1-1
Upton 2-2
Arvada-Clearmont 1-2
Midwest 0-4
1A Southeast
H.E.M. 3-0
Rock River 3-0
Southeast 2-2
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-3
Guernsey-Sunrise 0-3
Chugwater 0-0