The Wyoming Dept of Education (WDE) announced that statewide high school graduation rates have increased to 82.3% during the 2019-2020 school year. This marks the seventh consecutive year of improvement. In 2013, 77.6% of high school students across the state graduated.
“When we work hand-in-hand with our school districts to make sure every student can succeed, good things happen. Wyoming continues to set high standards for our graduates, which is reflected in our plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act, and evidenced in the graduation rate increase,” said Jillian Barlow, the state superintendent of public instruction.
According to the WDE website, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) reauthorized the Elementary and Secondary Education Act to create long-term, stable federal policy while also granting flexibility to states. It limits the power of the federal government to set educational standards in states, increases state and local flexibility in the use of federal funds, and increases state flexibility to design interventions and accountability measures.
IN CARBON COUNTY
The numbers are particularly bright across Carbon County. Carbon County School District #1 (CCSD#1) reported a graduation rate of 81.9% in 2020, which was up from 78.6% the previous year. This rate has held fairly steady and consistent over the past five years, hovering around the 80% mark.
Carbon County School District #2 (CCSD#2) had an extremely high graduation rate of 94.7%. According to WDE, CCSD#2 was one of 18 Wyoming school districts that posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above. This will be the first time in five years that CCSD#2 had a graduation rate over 90 percent. In 2019, they reported a high school graduation rate of 84.1%. This year shows a marked jumped of 10 percentage points.
“In smaller school districts like ours, our numbers are greatly affected by losing even one student. I give a lot of credit to the principals and counselors who kept careful track of these students over the years,” said Jim Copeland, superintendent for CCSD#2.
He explained that graduation rates were based on a four-year cohort. This methodology is established by the U.S. Dept. of Education. Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by Sept. 15 following their cohort’s fourth year. Maintaining graduation rates is a years long process of following students who transfer, drop out, or stay in the district.
“Our goal every year is a 100% graduation rate. All of our schools have done extremely well. I want to extend my congratulations to all of the school district staff,” added Copeland.