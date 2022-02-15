CHEYENNE – A bill that would require agencies to accommodate people unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status, even in health care settings and schools, moved forward Tuesday morning.
The House of Representatives voted 45-15 on introduction of House Bill 32, “vaccine requirements-limitations,” drafted by Rep. Susan Wilson, R-Cheyenne.
The proposal would require certain agencies to offer accommodations to people “unable or unwilling” to prove immunization status. HB 32 would mandate that health care facilities provide “reasonable accommodation” to anyone seeking to visit a patient or resident of the facility, even if the visitor is unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status. It would require similar accommodations from governmental agencies to anyone seeking access to a publicly funded service who was unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization.
“The bill looks at vaccine passports, visitation in health care facilities, employment and also K-12 vaccination requirements,” Wilson said. “Despite that broad of a topic, it is very narrowly crafted.”
Wilson said it balances the rights of business owners with the interests of employees and clients.
“I am sure we are all very tired of COVID and would like to never hear of it again,” Wilson said. “But that is what we thought last spring, and we think it would be better if the Legislature actually deals with vaccinations broadly now, rather than continue to have special sessions.”
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, spoke in opposition to HB 32.
“I will give you my first three reasons why it should be defeated,” Connolly said. “First, the bill now covers all vaccine mandates including smallpox and polio.”
Second, Connolly said the bill is anti-business, as it would bar Wyoming companies from establishing their own terms and conditions to protect their workers and the public. Finally, she said, the bill has a “completely arbitrary” five-year window before a school can mandate a proven and effective vaccine for anything.
HB 32 will be sent back to the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee for discussion before going back to the House floor for first reading.
Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga who, among other subjects, is covering this year’s legislative session for the WTE. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.