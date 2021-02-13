The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced the death of inmate Stephen Franklin Green on Monday, Feb. 8.
At the time of his death, Green was being hospitalized at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.
He was 73-years-old.
Green was originally convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder in Laramie County on Dec. 18, 1998.
He was sentenced to life by District Court Judge Kalokathis. He was serving his sentence at Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.