SHERIDAN — There has not been an Article V convention of the states since the original Constitutional Convention ended in 1789. Convention of States, a national organization, is simulating the convention as part of an effort to change that.
Article V of the U.S. Constitution lays out methods to amend the document. The Constitution has 27 amendments. Eight amendments have come in the last 100 years, and the most recent was ratified more than 30 years ago, in May 1992.
The latest calls for an additional amendment came earlier this year from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom’s proposed amendment would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, mandate universal background checks, institute a waiting period for all gun purchases and prohibit the purchase of assault weapons. The amendment, according to a news release from Newsom, would require a convention of the states to be formally proposed.
Included in Article V is the ability for Congress to call for a convention to propose Constitutional Amendments upon the request of two-thirds of state legislatures.
While this method has never been used, Convention of States is pushing for an Article V convention to be held through resolutions requesting the convention in most states. According to the group’s website, the resolution has been passed in 19 states and the resolution has been proposed in all but five states.
Convention of States hosted an Article V convention simulation last week, and legislators from 49 states, including three from Wyoming, participated.
Rep. Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne, Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, each made the trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, for the simulation.
At the end of the simulation, six proposed amendments were passed by simulation participants. Approved proposals included congressional term limits; limiting the number of U.S. Supreme Court Justices to nine; parameters to require a more balanced budget; redefining the Commerce Clause; allowing states to veto any action taken by Congress, the president or federal agencies; and prohibiting the federal government from owning, regulating or controlling any land unless permitted by a state’s legislature.
Singh was on the simulation’s subcommittee that addressed term limits and the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices. Singh said he agrees with term limits in principle, but it’s difficult in practice for more rural states.
“It makes it more difficult for a state like Wyoming to have good representation when we’re always having freshmen take on that role,” he said.
About the number of Supreme Court justices, Singh said simulation participants wanted to maintain the status quo.
“We wanted to keep things as they are, keep it at nine,” Singh said. “Don’t pack the courts, expand the courts, to try to change the definition of justice so you can pass specific policies.”
A threat to pack the courts was most famously made by Franklin Delano Roosevelt following his reelection in 1936. He had grown frustrated because the Supreme Court had continuously struck down New Deal legislation and had subsequently proposed legislation that could have expanded the Supreme Court to as many as 15 justices — the proposal was overwhelmingly struck down by the U.S. Senate.
The U.S. Supreme Court has had nine justices, barring death or retirement, since 1869, though the number fluctuated between six and 10 before the Judiciary Act of 1869.
Laursen’s subcommittee assignment was related to financial restraints for Congress, specifically the federal budget. The proposal approved by simulation participants required federal expenditures not to exceed the average of federal revenue from the three previous fiscal years.
This was the second Article V convention simulation Laursen participated in, the first about six years ago.
“I thought back then we would have had [an Article V convention of states] by now,” he said.
Laursen suggested there should be a convention of the states every year, but at least every five years.
“Why wouldn’t we go talk every five years as states? And I would suggest every year going to talk,” Laursen said. “There’s no reason why we don’t.”
Both Laursen and Singh emphasized a proper Article V convention of states would likely include several months of work, rather than the three days granted to simulation participants to work through debate and proposals.
Biteman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
