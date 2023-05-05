Wyoming Abortion Clinic

A tree stands outside the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper on Monday, April 24, 2023. The mayor of Casper has apologized for posting an image of a fire on Facebook in response to the abortion clinic opening in his city almost a year after an arson attack on the facility.

 Associated Press

CHEYENNE — A new abortion clinic in deeply conservative Wyoming is stirring strong emotions, with the mayor of the state's second-biggest city apologizing for a Facebook post some said evoked an arson attack that delayed the clinic's opening by almost a year.

The post was intended to suggest hellfire, not violence, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell said in a long and at times tearful statement in which he apologized to the city's residents.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus