CHEYENNE – Wyoming PBS has named a former Wyoming newspaper owner as the noncommercial television broadcaster's public affairs producer.

Steve Peck, the former longtime owner-publisher of the Riverton Ranger, succeeds Craig Blumenshine.

The last day in that job for Blumenshine was Jan. 13, Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. He also discussed his retirement back in December. He said then that he was going to work for the National Museum of Military Vehicles, working remotely as its director of communications and marketing.

Peck will host the weekly "Wyoming Chronicle" and "Capitol Outlook," which has weekly reports during the Legislature's session. (Wyoming legislators are currently meeting for their budget session in the Capitol.)

Tuesday will be the first day on the new job for Peck.

"After two generations of Peck family ownership, the Riverton Ranger sold the business earlier this year," Wyoming PBS said in its Thursday announcement.

