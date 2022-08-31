Biden on student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on Aug. 24 in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. AP

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

CHEYENNE – Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated with $10,000 in forgiveness.

The opportunity may be available to residents following the announcement from President Joe Biden that he will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. An additional payment pause will be extended through Dec. 31, and undergraduate loan payments may be capped at 5% of an individual’s monthly income.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus