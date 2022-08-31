CHEYENNE – Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated with $10,000 in forgiveness.
The opportunity may be available to residents following the announcement from President Joe Biden that he will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. An additional payment pause will be extended through Dec. 31, and undergraduate loan payments may be capped at 5% of an individual’s monthly income.
If the administration follows through with the plan, nearly 37.8% of residents who took out federal student loans will have a zero balance, according to the analysis done by Student Loan Hero. The data from the U.S. The Department of Education shows the other two states impacted at the highest percentage are Nevada and Utah at just above 36%.
Student Loan Hero Senior Economist Jacob Channel told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this is made possible in part because loan borrowers in Wyoming owe 20% less than the national average of $36,689. At close to $29,000 per federal and private student borrower, only residents in Nebraska and North Dakota have a similar low student debt portfolio.
“The reason for that primarily has to do with the fact that there aren’t necessarily a ton of private schools in Wyoming,” he said. “A lot of people gravitate toward either community college or the University of Wyoming, both of which are generally cheaper options that don’t require as much debt as some other institutions might. So in that regard, I think that Wyoming is in pretty good shape.”
While the average is $29,000 among borrowers across the state, the statistic is influenced by the residents in the older age demographic.
The Education Data Initiative reported that as of April 2022, the highest number of borrowers fell into the 36-to-49 year old category at 17,900, and they owed an average of $40,000. This totals more than $740 million in student debt. Residents age 50 and older also owed the highest amount of debt, with an average of more than $40,000 per borrower.
Channel said many older borrowers may have not been able to afford to back the amount requested by the Department of Education, and the debt had to sit there and accumulate.
“You do have some contingent of people who are going to school later in life for the first time, who maybe missed out on some opportunities for scholarships that might be a little bit more readily available to high school students,” he said. “The main reason would be that based on how student loans work, if you’re not able to make a full payment on them…your debt can quickly spiral out of control because of the interest rates on it.”
He added this can happen in spite of college tuition costing significantly less 20 to 30 years ago. It is confirmed by reports from the National Center for Education Statistics that found after adjusting for currency inflation, college tuition has increased 747.8% since 1963.
Although younger students are expected to pay thousands more in tuition, they are among the borrowers with the least amount of student loan debt. There are close to 8,500 Wyoming residents who are 24 years old and younger and owe an average of $10,5888, according to the Education Data Initiative. Former students between ages 25 and 34 owe an average of $26,257, and there are 17,900 borrowers.
“It still illustrates that for a lot of new borrowers, these younger groups that we often talk more about when we’re talking about student loans, they can easily find themselves in the same situation as older people,” Channel said. “Where they can’t pay their payments and then their debt can balloon.”
