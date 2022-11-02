Put on your virtual reality goggles and get ready for a bumpy ride. Wyoming health care is just beginning to open the door to VR, and it could be the start of a transformation of medical care delivery and medical training in the state.
Just don’t expect the transformation overnight without another accelerant similar to the ongoing pandemic.
With fewer than six residents per square mile, not every Wyomingite has easy access to health care. Even when they do, hospitals or practitioners sometimes arrange for a transfer to a more specialized hospital out of state. Many Wyomingites make a long drive to an out-of-state facility to spend an hour or two in a waiting room and a short time with a specialized physician.
The Wyoming Telehealth Network had been around for 12 years as 2020 of. Yet 1,900 providers joined the network in March 2020 alone. Now, about 4,500 providers offer access via telehealth in the state, as insurance providers have become more willing to cover virtual visits.
Insurance is only one barrier for telehealth adoption.
“There are so many barriers to providing telehealth in the state, from broadband access to digital literacy,” said Andrea Shipley, senior project coordinator at Wyoming Telehealth Network.
She said that at the Wyoming Medical Society’s most recent meeting, providers focused on those problems, not on shifting to VR.
In the early days of the pandemic, 13% of outpatient visits occurred through telehealth. By mid-2021, that number had already dwindled to 8%, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.
Virtually anywhere?
VR has been pegged as the next big thing in some areas of the medical community.
Using robotics, clinicians can provide real-time feedback via VR on rehabilitation exercises from anywhere. The headset delivers data like how much force the patient can release through a muscle.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other uses include:
• Improving surgical efficiency by letting surgeons virtually explore a patient’s body prior to a procedure.
• Increasing empathy by allowing providers to virtually experience symptoms.
• Pain reduction potential
• Physical therapy through games reproducing movements.
• Treating mental health by using virtual exposure therapy to reduce trauma-induced anxiety such as that experienced by a car crash.
• Improving cognitive function and socialization through immersive experiences.
At the University of Wyoming, a team of researchers pairing with MoVE founder Russell Todd have patented software that allows them to “render VR interaction with real-time motion-tracking capability to study the effects of 3D visual illusion on reach-to-grasp movement in an immersive VR environment.” Over three years, they created a telerehab system using VR “to assess and treat patients with injury or other impediments to physical movement.”
“We’ve been connected with several health providers via the Wyoming Telehealth Network and received their interest,” said Qin Zhu, a UW professor of motor behavior who worked with Todd to improve the motion capture system. “Our technology has not yet been used for their practice or clinical trials.”
Commercial availability to physical therapists and other providers is a way's off. UW says Todd’s MoVE LLC is in a second fundraising round for further research and development and eventual commercialization.
This circles back to what Shipley of the Wyoming Telehealth Network said about the future:
“Using virtual reality (for health care) in the state feels about ten steps ahead of where we are right now.”