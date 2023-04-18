CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday reversed the conviction of a Cheyenne man who successfully argued officers’ warrantless entry into his home violated his rights.

Myron Martize Woods’ conviction came after Cheyenne police entered his home without a warrant to arrest him for misdemeanor domestic battery. But, the high court concluded, the circumstances did not exist that would have legally permitted officers to do so without a warrant.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus