Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO.

Thinking about potential cyberattacks when the workday schedule already is busy may not be forefront in the minds of small business owners. It should be.

Small businesses are a huge target for hackers and cybercriminals, since they have fewer tools and resources than large corporations. Cybercriminals want to steal their bank accounts, email addresses and other credentials and use that information to extort money, obtain unauthorized access to their customers’ information and commit a long list of other crimes.

