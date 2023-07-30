Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO

People now expect businesses to be more engaged with society than ever before.

According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 63% of those surveyed will buy or advocate for brands that share their beliefs and values. But it’s not just consumers who look for socially responsible companies. The survey also uncovered that 69% of people believe a prospective employer’s ability to impact society can make or break their decision to accept a job.

