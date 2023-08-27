Shelley Polansky BBB

A business’s reputation can be an asset or a hindrance to growth. A positive reputation attracts customers and employees, generates loyalty and repeat business and differentiates a company from the competition. On the other hand, a negative reputation makes people leery of doing business with an organization — which could lead to the downfall of the company.

Customers want to make smart purchasing decisions, and they regularly search for new ways to evaluate the companies with which they do business. They ask friends, family and colleagues; rely on search results and online reviews; and pose questions on social media sites. How your organization comes across in these sources can go a long way in building trust and winning business.

Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

