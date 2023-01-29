Shelley Polansky BBB

In 1983, Colorado State University student Lisa Curtis felt that our community was missing something: a branch of the Better Business Bureau that could serve everyone. A survey of consumers and businesses in the area revealed she wasn’t the only one with that thought. Nearly 90% of respondents said “yes” to establishing a local branch.

And with that, on May 17, 1983, the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming opened our doors (although we wouldn’t officially get that name until 2009) with 215 charter members. These businesses wanted a way to communicate to consumers and their employees that they cared about ethics—and were willing to hold themselves accountable to a higher standard. Twenty-six of these founding members are still accredited with us today, and they’ve been joined by more than 4,000 others across the 38 Wyoming and Colorado counties we serve.

Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

