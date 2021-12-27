Marketing products and services is an ongoing effort for all businesses, but money gets left on the table when businesses fail to seize end-of-calendar-year holiday-related spending.
Retailers and online and offline brands should consider developing a holiday marketing strategy to capture the attention of shoppers already eager to purchase gifts, food and other holiday-prep items. The average consumer spends $906 on Christmas gifts, and businesses bring in $3.19 trillion in holiday-related revenue each year during the weeks leading up to the holidays.
But what exactly sets apart a holiday campaign from regular marketing and advertising? Is there something better than the standard offers, promos, discounts and free shipping to snap up even a small share of consumer spending?
A smart, well-planned holiday marketing campaign can start anywhere, but here are seven creative ideas to connect with existing customers, reach new customers, increase brand engagement and boost sales.
1. Add holiday-specific website content
Create a festive mood for your website on each of your webpages, encouraging visitors to stay longer, since they already are thinking about the holidays.
Do this by adding holiday content to headers, footers and other website elements, and don’t simply focus on ads and special offers sections. Change up the content from Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s Day and consider continuing the holiday theme year-round to keep content fresh and interesting.
2. Create a branded hashtag
Use branded hashtags on social media to help with engagement and influence conversions.
Start by creating a simple hashtag that relates to your brand and is easy to recognize and understand, then use it consistently across all platforms. Encourage your existing customers to create and share photos and videos of themselves using your product or service, being sure to include a holiday-themed hashtag for them to use. Their posts then can be reviewed in one place and be accessible for future marketing campaigns.
Be sure to avoid generic phrases like #HappyHolidays, which will not direct traffic as well as more specific phrasing. Branded hashtags can be easy to remember and make it easier for prospective customers to recall your company’s name the next time they want to make a purchase.
3. Offer a holiday giveaway
Run a giveaway contest to further generate engagement. Incentivize customers to engage with your products or services by offering free products or samples, discount codes or gift cards to increase website traffic, social shares and purchases.
Some ideas include offering a free gift card with a gift card purchase, a free product for purchasing a gift for someone else or a gift for spending over a certain amount.
The referrals help increase brand awareness, while the free gifts will encourage customers to select your brand for their purchases. Be sure to make it easy for your customers to share the giveaway with their friends and family, helping increase brand recognition and grow your customer base.
4. Run a holiday-themed email marketing campaign
Send a festive email to your existing customers to let them know about a holiday discount, extra reward or seasonal product or service – they will love the exclusive offer and saving money on pre-holiday discounts.
Keep the email simple and to the point, avoiding large chunks of text, and be sure to use colorful designs and beautiful photos alongside the seasonal offerings. Ideas include discounts for early birds purchasing gifts for a limited period of time, special prices for online orders, and exclusive discount codes for in-store purchases.
To get shoppers to shop early, let them know the last possible date for packages to be delivered on time. And for those last-minute shoppers, send an email of “last-minute gift ideas,” reminding them of your brand, offering gift ideas and encouraging them to choose your store or site.
5. Create a holiday app
To help customers with their shopping and task lists, develop a branded free downloadable holiday checklist as an app or freemium. Customers will keep your brand in mind as they use the checklist or share it with friends and family, furthering engagement with your brand.
Another idea is to create an interactive app that lets children create and send gift lists to their parents or gives family and friends the ability to send interactive cards to one another.
6. Appreciate your customers
Create a customer appreciation campaign that thanks customers and encourages them to advocate your brand.
Incentivize customers for every visit to your store or site with stamps or points, offer tiered rewards for increased levels of activity, or provide surprise discounts and offers for online or in-store visits. Your customers already have purchases to make and likely will want to do business with a favorite brand.
7. Give back
Finally, give back by participating in a holiday charity or donating to a community organization. Community involvement can bring about brand advocates and deepen relationships with existing customers, showing that your business cares about the places where it does business.
Use this checklist to develop an effective holiday marketing campaign that will bring in new customers, increase engagement with existing customers and continue to build loyalty and trust with your brand. You’ll be seen as a company that gives back to its customers and to the larger community, further promoting what the holidays are all about.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.