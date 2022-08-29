With the popularity of online reviews, businesses need to pay attention to the five little yellow stars as a key marketing tool to their growth and success.
Third-party review sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Google give consumers quick access to information when they’re looking for a service or wanting to try out a new restaurant or retail shop. Alternatively, if they are pleased or dissatisfied with their experience, they may want to give an evaluation or influence a purchase to help other consumers.
Consumers treat these reviews as if they were personal recommendations from friends and family, their main source of information prior to the internet. They want to identify the businesses they can trust and where best to make a purchase to ensure they get what they want.
At the same time, they are savvy enough to know that not all reviews are truthful in the face of scams and paid endorsements, and that some are fake, unfair or unreasonable.
Consumer review surveys
Ninety-eight percent of consumers read reviews when they want to learn more about local businesses, according to BrightLocal’s 2021 Local Consumer Review Survey, which compiles the latest trends in online business reviews.
The survey was conducted in November 2021 with a representative sample of over 1,100 U.S.-based consumers and using an independent consumer panel. The findings are based on reviews for local businesses and not general product reviews, such as those found on Amazon.
The survey found that 78% of consumers will visit a business’s website more than once a week, up from 69% in 2020. Twenty-one percent of consumers will use the internet to find information on local businesses every day, down from 34%.
The average star rating is the most important review factor for consumers, as has been the case for the past four years. Consumers who would only use a 5-star business have fallen from 12% in 2020 to 4% in 2021. Three percent of consumers said they would consider using a business with an average star rating of two or fewer. This is down from 14% in 2020. Consumers also want to see reviews with an explanation and give more credence to a lengthy, four-star review than one with five stars and no description.
BBB reviews
The Better Business Bureau, bbb.org, provides reviews on businesses, so knowing what separates those reviews from other sources can serve as a tool to manage a business’s online reputation.
Consumers want proof when they hear a business say they are trustworthy. They want quality, not quantity, in the information they seek. They want businesses to take their feedback seriously, acknowledging they hear their concerns or appreciate their praise.
BBB business profiles are the No. 1 resource that visitors access on bbb.org. Consumers reading reviews on the profiles may look at a business’s entire profile to learn more about the company and its products and services. BBB-accredited businesses have been vetted and demonstrate BBB’s values of being honest, trustworthy, transparent, equitable and proactive, which is something consumers highly value.
Quality reviews on bbb.org and other sources validate a business and bring in customers who are more confident about what a business has to offer. The result: The business stands out among the competition.