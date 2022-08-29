Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO.

With the popularity of online reviews, businesses need to pay attention to the five little yellow stars as a key marketing tool to their growth and success.

Third-party review sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Google give consumers quick access to information when they’re looking for a service or wanting to try out a new restaurant or retail shop. Alternatively, if they are pleased or dissatisfied with their experience, they may want to give an evaluation or influence a purchase to help other consumers.

