Society is facing a substantial lapse in trust. Institutions — including the government and the media — are looked upon skeptically. People are even finding it hard to trust one another. But there is a silver lining. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer Global Report, business is the only institution that the public views as both competent and ethical.

Businesses have the opportunity — and the power — to break this cycle of distrust and continue to deliver positive impacts on society. People want to work for, and buy from, companies that are committed to operating with integrity, honesty and excellence. But companies cannot just say that they believe in doing business better; they must prove it.

Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

