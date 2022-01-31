Businesses concerned with holiday sales revenue don’t have to let that worry lapse past the New Year.
The start of 2022 is a great time to nurture leads, get brands noticed and reach new customers by returning to the tried and true strategy of email marketing.
Any time of the year, email marketing is a way for businesses to send advertisements, promote sales, increase website traffic and solicit purchases, while also aiming to build customer loyalty and brand trust.
Email marketing is a cost-effective marketing method, where every $1 spent results in an ROI of approximately $36 to $44, depending on the source. It’s more effective than social media marketing, with 60% of consumers subscribing to an email list to receive promotional messages, compared to 20% who will follow brands on social media to find out the best deals.
To boost sales and promote your brand during the post-holiday season, here are six ways that will expand your email marketing campaign. You’ll be able to reach existing customers who may feel shopped out and fatigued from all the holiday promotions and deals, plus grow your customer base.
Promote post-holiday discounts
First, consider sending emails promoting steep discounts in your store or online to help clear out those winter and left-over holiday items. Promote sales with early clearance sales access and other special incentives.
But don’t stop there. Offer post-holiday deals that encourage customers to treat themselves after they did the hard work of buying for everyone else on their list. Think of typical New Year’s resolutions and tie your promotions around them, such as how your products and services might fit with personal wellbeing items like cookbooks and exercise equipment.
Remind your customers that the New Year is a great time to give themselves a gift – offer deals on the special products they wanted but didn’t think they should make the splurge.
Send personalized emails
Reach out to segments of your customer base with personalized and targeted messages. Segmentation is based on customers’ shopping behaviors, demographic data and other criteria that can lead to higher open and click rates and increased sales.
Recommend products based on what customers purchased in the past. Or highlight some of your bestsellers from the previous year to show what other customers liked.
For your new customers, send a thank you email as a follow-up to their first purchase. The email can be as simple as showing appreciation or include details about the benefits of your loyalty program, demonstrating you have more to offer.
Create a loyalty program
If you don’t already have a customer loyalty program, the beginning of the year is a great time to develop one. This helps boost sales with repeat business—75% of consumers say they favor brands that reward members of their loyalty programs.
You can encourage customers to sign up by telling them about the special rewards and perks they’ll receive all year long, such as discounts; Buy One, Get One Free, or BOGO, sales; and free products. BOGO sales, in particular, are appealing because customers like free stuff, plus they convert better than traditional discounts and are a way to get rid of inventory.
After the holidays, make loyalty members feel special with the offer of a free post-holiday gift, coupon or discount.
Make offers shareable
Be sure to make your email campaigns shareable across email, social media and other marketing channels to give your brand more reach. The more people who see your brand, the more conversions, sales and subscribers you’ll generate.
During and after the holidays, customers want to engage with several brands to be able to get the best deals and find what they want. Turn their engagement into word-of-mouth with sharing buttons on your landing pages and emails.
Upsell and cross-sell with transactional emails
Offer product promotions in automated transactional emails following a purchase, such as a delivery confirmation or password reset email – these messages have the highest open rates of all automated messages.
Order confirmation emails have a 26% conversion rate, where customers click on the email and go on to make another purchase. Insert discount codes to encourage a next purchase for first-time shoppers or rewards or points for repeat customers.
Don’t forget FOMO
Use the fear of missing out, or FOMO, to design an email marketing campaign to reach customers who aren’t sure about acting on an offer or skipping it. Research shows that 60% of customers experiencing FOMO will make a purchase within 24 hours.
To reach those customers, include reviews and testimonials of your products or services in a follow-up email to let them know what they’re missing. The testimonials help improve credibility, demonstrating how other customers use and enjoy your offerings.
Lastly, reconnect with existing customers by launching a re-engagement or win-back email campaign to give customers reason to keep interacting with your brand. It’s shown that 45% of subscribers who receive a re-engagement email will be more likely to open future emails from that same business.
Engaging with customers via email is robust post-holiday with new signups on your contact list and loyal customers keeping your brand in mind. The result: loyal customers for many years to come in a brand they trust – yours.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.