Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO.

In a tough hiring environment, and on the heels of the Great Resignation, employers have to work hard to hire and retain their staff and keep their workplaces attractive.

Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, employees are demanding more at the office and want a work-life balance, and savvy employers are responding. They’re empowering their staff with more quality time, improved communication strategies and manageable to-do lists.

