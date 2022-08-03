In a tough hiring environment, and on the heels of the Great Resignation, employers have to work hard to hire and retain their staff and keep their workplaces attractive.
Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, employees are demanding more at the office and want a work-life balance, and savvy employers are responding. They’re empowering their staff with more quality time, improved communication strategies and manageable to-do lists.
But work-life balance can look different, depending on stages of life. Young, single professionals tend to focus on career advancement and vibrant social life after work, while those who are married with children have to balance work with child-care responsibilities and housework.
Employees want to be happy coming to work every day, and their bosses can offer ways to ensure that happiness, letting them know they’re appreciated, respected and valued and care about their well-being. The result is a good people business that places the needs and desires of its employees first to ensure they’re ready to embark on their tasks and are productive and invested in their work.
Businesses can follow a few simple tricks to keep employees happy and content with their jobs, which is key to employee retention.
1. Support work-life balance
Work-life balance is a balance between professional and personal life and the amount of time expected to be put into work versus the amount of time set aside for activities outside of work.
A Pew Research Center survey found that the top reasons people quit their jobs in 2021 centered on work-life balance, with 57% feeling disrespected at work, 45% lacking work flexibility and 39% working too many hours.
Employers can implement work-life balance practices in a number of ways, starting with being honest about how much time is expected to be put into work and allowing for the right number of hours to get the job done. They can offer flexible and remote work, trusting their employees to manage when, where and how they work. They can encourage breaks and allow for work to be done in different parts of the office or off-site. And they can review workloads to make sure duties can be carried out in an achievable fashion.
In day-to-day operations, managers can turn their focus to productivity, rather than hours worked, placing their attention on the completion of tasks, rather than the time clock. They can be on the lookout for burnout, which not only can harm employee health, but can decrease company productivity, especially since longer hours don’t always translate into more work done. They also can ensure employees aren’t skipping lunch breaks or vacation time, working excess hours and spending their free time on work, and if they’re working remotely, keeping boundaries around work hours.
2. Foster healthy communication
Good communication ensures everyone on the team understands what is expected of them. It encourages them to work toward the company’s goals, helps build trust and creates a more enjoyable place to work.
Effective workplace communication occurs when employees feel free to come to their bosses with their concerns and questions, and challenge any ideas the business might have. If they can’t effectively communicate with management, they may quit or, at the least, their morale may fall.
Managers can set an example by demonstrating good communication skills and creating a culture of openness, showing active listening skills, giving staff the opportunity to speak and providing regular feedback.
They can start with work-life balance, encouraging employees to be honest about whether they can take on more work or another project, and if they’re taking work home without being asked, but believing the expectation is there.
Another approach is to schedule weekly team meetings to improve transparency and communication among team members, encouraging them to talk to one another. The meetings also can be held one-on-one, especially for those who are timid or reserved, since they also might have insight, but are afraid to share it in a large group. This includes having an open-door policy where employees feel free to approach their boss on an individual basis.
Be sure to give positive feedback when it’s earned, countering it against any confrontation against bad behavior. This encourages staff to communicate more openly, instead of shying away from the boss. Make sure feedback on productivity and output is constructive and, when possible, is done in private.
3. Employee support
Employees want to know they’re supported in their personal and professional lives, but also have the training and tools they need to be able to do their jobs well.
Offer opportunities for employee growth and professional development, such as through mentoring and coaching programs and cross-department training programs. Try a learning management system (LMS), an application that helps businesses create, manage, deliver and measure educational resources and training programs.
Provide continuous feedback, not just during annual reviews. Assessing strengths and weaknesses on an ongoing basis helps employees understand where they need more training and can work to improve their performance. Give recognition and rewards for exceptional work, helping employees feel valued, more engaged with their work and loyal to the company, incentivizing them to grow with the organization.
Ultimately, the best way to retain a healthy employee base is to continue experimenting with the options and asking questions of employees and industry aspects. Also, look to the BBB to get advice from other business owners and experts in the field.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.