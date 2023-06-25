Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO

Wyoming’s fourth annual statewide giving day will take place on July 12. The number of participating nonprofits, donors and gifts have grown over the last three years, and, according to WyoGives, more than $6 million has been raised for Wyoming nonprofits.

The donations given on WyoGives Day — and every other day of the year — enable incredible organizations to deliver on their missions and make Wyoming a better place to live.

Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

