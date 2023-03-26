Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO

Not all organizations are created equal. Some truly stand out by exemplifying honesty, integrity and excellence in all that they do. These organizations have the courage and commitment to do the right things for the right reasons, even when it’s not easy. They are true role models — and should be celebrated.

Honoring exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical practices is exactly what BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming set out to do when we created the Torch Awards for Ethics in 1998. This annual awards program not only promotes the importance of building trust but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding organizations to help contribute to an honorable marketplace.

