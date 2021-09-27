Businesses can have the flashy, perfectly crafted website, but if visitors are bouncing, exiting or not finding it in the first place, it’s not an effective marketing tool.
A business’s website has to compete for attention among the more than 1.8 billion websites online, gaining enough of the market share to turn visitors into customers and to keep their investment profitable.
To do this, businesses can track KPIs, or key performance indicators, that measure their website’s success, narrowing in on the metrics most relevant to their company or website. By being selective, they are better able to track indicators in a sustainable and actionable way, instead of getting overwhelmed with too many data points.
What are KPIs?
KPIs quantify progress toward a business’s intended result or objective. They provide a focus for strategic and operational goals, and create an analytical framework for making decisions.
For a website, specifically, KPIs are the essential data points that measure its quality, the user experience, the frequency of conversions and the impact of marketing efforts and campaigns. A landing page that’s not generating the desired number of conversions, for example, may not be offering what customers want, so they’ll search elsewhere.
To keep customers on that page or the site, businesses can opt for dozens of KPIs, but there are five basic ones they can start tracking now.
Number of unique visitors
Unique visitors are first-time visitors to a website and are counted once, no matter how many times they hit the link. Their status is determined by their IP address, combined with a cookie on the browser they’re using. If they use a different device, they’ll be counted as a new visitor.
The unique visitor number measures a business’s effectiveness in capturing potential customers. Tracking it indicates the amount of traffic to the site, website ranking and individual page performances from best to worst. It explains web traffic over time, identifying spikes and lags and potential causes – for instance, a product promotion might result in an increase, while a drop may signal a slower business cycle, information that can be used to determine when to run promotions.
Conversion rate
Businesses need to worry less about the amount of traffic to their site but more about the conversion rate, or the percentage of visitors who take a desired action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter. A low-traffic website with a high conversion rate can end up making more money than a high-traffic site with a low rate.
The rate points to the pages on a website that convert well and those that need to be improved to continue to drive business. Conversions are successful if visitors aren’t bouncing off the site, but instead are taking the desired action, resulting in leads, sales, contacts and new customer numbers.
Bounce rate
The percentage of visitors who leave a website without wanting to view information or take any kind of action is the bounce rate. A high bounce rate may signal a lack of engagement with the site, indicating a problem with the user experience or pages containing poor or irrelevant content. There also might be too much content that is hard to sort through, slow page loads and confusing navigation.
Businesses need to consider the content they put on their site and their SEO optimization, such as titles and meta-descriptions, so that visitors land in the right place getting the information and purchasing access they need.
Traffic distribution and page views
Traffic distribution on a website includes how visitors engage with the content and find the site initially, such as through search engines, social media platforms or a search of a specific product or service. This helps indicate the channels that are most effective and that customers prefer. It also points to which pages they’re visiting, how long they spend on each page and their activities on those pages.
Page views per session further point to engagement, or the number of pages visitors view during their session. This helps explain how visitors engage with the website and how compelling, valuable and engaging they find the content, plus how interested they are in the company and what it has to offer.
However, a high page count may indicate visitors have to sort through several tabs to get the information they want, which may be frustrating and lead to low session duration and a high bounce rate.
Average time on the page
Dwell time signals how long visitors stay on a site, pointing to their engagement and how they value the content quality and relevancy. The industry standard is two to three minutes, which may seem like a short amount of time, but is enough for reading the content and interacting with the website.
A longer amount of time means the user is even more engaged. Google uses dwell time as a ranking factor, lowering it when users find the page through a search and quickly hit the back button.
KPIs help determine a website’s success, but also provide crucial data on a business’s target audience. Additional KPIs can help businesses get a better handle of their success, including top landing pages, or the first page visitors encounter when they come to the website (such as a home page or blog article), and top exit pages, the point where visitors leave the website from lost interest or content that pushed them away.
To get started, there are many free and subscription-based tools, such as Google Analytics, to measure and track a website’s KPIs and how receptive and interactive users are with the site. Businesses that align their websites with what they offer make their objectives clear, which helps build trust in the marketplace.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.