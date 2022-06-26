Scammers employ a long list of tricks to get small businesses to part with their money. They repeat the same tactics that, with awareness, are easy to detect.
Their use of misleading sales techniques like phishing, phony invoices, advertising and directory scams, office supply scams, and vanity award scams are aimed to swindle money and resources out of businesses.
These scammers are banking on the fact small businesses and startups don’t have the cybersecurity support and accounting practices of larger companies. But business owners and their staff can take the time to ask questions and investigate further to avoid being a target, employing knowledge as the best protection.
Businesses can stay informed and up-to-date about small business scams and report them to agencies like the BBB to help prevent other businesses from becoming a target.
Some of the most common scams include:
• Phishing scams: Phishing emails or texts appear to be from a legitimate sender, but actually are designed to capture a business’s sensitive data, like bank information, passwords and credit card numbers. By clicking on the link, a virus is downloaded to capture that data, or a form is loaded that asks for bank account and credit card details. One tactic is to hover over the link with the cursor to see the real address or to simply not click on the link. Also, make sure firewalls and antivirus software is up to date.
• Business email compromise: A type of email phishing scam, BEC targets accountants and chief financial officers who are responsible for handling a business’s bills. Here, the scammer poses as a vendor or other trusted source and asks for money to be wired or that gift cards be purchased in lieu of payment, often for a plausible reason. If money is sent, it then goes into an account controlled by the scammer.
• Phony invoices: Fake invoices, often in small amounts, are sent to businesses for products or services the business didn’t order or receive. The most common fake invoices are for office supplies, website or domain hosting services, and directory listings. Oftentimes, there is fine print stating that the invoice is a solicitation, or it will have the name of a fake supplier sounding similar to the actual vendor. A way to avoid this is to use accounting software or online banking that lists vendor names and addresses.
• Directory scams: Scammers attempt to trick businesses into paying for a listing or ad space in a nonexistent online or printed directory. They may pretend to be with the Yellow Pages or another legitimate directory. Or they may pretend to update company information and send a bill as if it’s been approved for the listing. Make sure the directory exists and that the listing is legitimate and the ad will be placed.
• Office supply scams: Posing as the business’s regular supplier, the scammer will try to sell surplus merchandise at a reduced cost, claiming cancellation or overorder by another purchaser, but the merchandise doesn’t exist. Or the scammer may call or email, saying it’s time for reordering and deliver overpriced merchandise or send merchandise that wasn’t ordered, then harass staff for nonpayment. Be prepared by setting up an ordering process that requires a purchase order and signature, and keep accurate accounts payable records on suppliers and purchase orders.
• Vanity award scams: The scammer informs business owners their business won an award or was selected to be included in a “prestigious” publication, but there’s an expense for printing costs or copy orders. Make sure the organization that’s offering the honor is legitimate and that the award has value. Also, avoid clicking on links on emails with congratulations for the award and that give details for claiming the prize.
The best way to avoid scams is to educate staff and to be on the lookout for trending and potentially new scams. Be sure to keep good records documenting orders and purchases, keep security measures in place and protect information before sharing it.
Additional tips to help small businesses avoid scams:
Be careful with payment procedures by creating a payment authorization process that requires several employees to give approval for transactions above a certain dollar amount.
Avoid payment methods like wire transfers, prepaid debit cards and gift cards, as these are all methods of payment scammers prefer. Ask that payments be verified by an authorized source, and request receipts to create a paper trail.
Check vendors to ensure the business doing the billing is familiar and is a client or contractor with the business. Get the name of the vendor and company contact information.
Be on the lookout for official-looking requests for upfront payments, the threat of dire circumstances if immediate payments aren’t made, or if key provisions are left out of documents.
Protect company information, and avoid giving it out unless the use is explained, as well as any personal or financial information.
Inform others about the scam, letting employees and other companies in the industry know about any scamming activity that sets out to target specific businesses.
Businesses targeted by a scam can file a complaint and report the scam to bbb.org/scamtracker. They can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. Or they can check a prospective supplier or vendor by searching online for the company’s name plus the words “scam” or “complaint” to see if it has a Better Business Bureau profile.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.