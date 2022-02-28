Every year, small businesses are poised to create more jobs, generate more economic activity and add more value to the economy. Small businesses are a growing force, and to ensure that your company keeps pace, you need to stay up to date with the latest trends.
To find success in 2022, small businesses may want to apply some alternative approaches to their systems and processes to help them stand out from the competition.
Here are some small business trends to consider adopting in 2022.
Get online and engage in e-commerce
E-commerce sales growth is continuously increasing. In 2022, e-commerce sales are expected to surpass $1 trillion, and more than 2.14 billion people worldwide prefer to shop online, rather than going to a store.
Customers also want to get products and services quicker – the on-demand economy had its start in 2008, one of the biggest trends to accelerate in 2020. Customers used digital solutions to make their purchases, buying more of their nonperishable groceries, frozen foods, and household and cleaning supplies online. Customers also increased the use of various services, such as home delivery and store pick-ups.
Offer cashless/contactless payment options
Studies indicate that the rise in cashless payment methods will continue into the new year. In fact, according to a Mastercard study, 79% of businesses stated they’ve switched to cashless payments post-pandemic for safety reasons, and many consumers state they prefer contactless payment methods over cash and debit/credit cards.
Carefully consider AI as a business tool
Small businesses may benefit from AI tools, such as chatbots, automated image recognition and voice recognition. These advances in technology are changing how businesses and consumers interact with each other and can help provide quick answers to your customer’s questions. They also simplify data collection and analysis.
Combine empathy with emotional intelligence
Just like individuals, businesses now need to have empathy for their customers, especially in a post-pandemic world.
To do this, businesses can listen to customer needs and wants and prioritize the customer experience. They can employ characteristics of emotional intelligence to help understand emotions and how they influence customers’ behaviors and interactions. They also can use technology to ask customers questions about their experiences with their purchases, and care about the answer, addressing any concerns.
Embrace a digital-first world
Consumers are spending more time online to make their purchases and share information.
Small businesses need to adapt to a digital-first world to remain competitive. They become savvy when they invest in several technologies that include customer service tools, sales and marketing software, and IT operations. They’re focusing on the mobile customer experience as part of prioritizing the customer above all else.
Make exceptional customer service a priority
Many marketing professionals claim that the post-pandemic era is the “experience age,” meaning this is the age of prioritizing the customer experience above all else. In 2022, this will involve focusing on the mobile customer service experience.
The BBB can help businesses build an effective business plan that considers the customer first and helps improve operations in a post-pandemic marketplace. A solid business plan ensures small companies can keep up to date and not fall behind the trends, while making smart choices about best practices.
Focus on coaching/mentoring employees to improve morale
Finally, small businesses will most likely be looking to invest more in coaching and mentoring in 2022. It is evident that many small businesses are struggling to retain employees, and by investing more in their staff members, small businesses will be more likely to establish a strong workforce. An effective employee coaching strategy allows organizations to improve morale and increase productivity.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.