Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO

The first Better Business Bureaus, established in 1912, were originally called Vigilance Committees, or Advertising Clubs, and their goal was to correct advertising abuses. In response to marketplace demands, BBBs quickly expanded across the country to monitor business performance and provide consumers with reliable information to avoid pitfalls in the marketplace.

Forty years ago, the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming became the resource communities across Wyoming, eastern Colorado and the Colorado mountains turned to for fostering trust between consumers and businesses — and we still play this important role today.

Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus