Retailers, restaurants and others in the hospitality industry are seeing an upswing in business as shoppers, diners and travelers feel more comfortable with getting out of the house.
These businesses, however, may not have the staff to cover the hours or handle the lines, and even a few have to cut back offerings or close early or entirely a few days of the week.
Businesses across multiple sectors face a persistent worker shortage, despite mass layoffs and temporary and permanent closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an uptick in unemployment and a larger available pool of workers.
CEOs and HR representatives find it difficult to fill open positions due to lingering COVID anxiety, higher-paying opportunities in other industries (particularly true in the food service sector), and the effect of increased unemployment benefits. To attract new employees, they likely will need to adopt hiring practices aligned with a post-pandemic world.
Create a virtual job fair
To start, employers may consider going virtual to hire out their open staff positions. As remote jobs become commonplace, prospective employees may prefer the ease and safety of remote interviews and virtual job fairs over the traditional, in-person talent acquisition process.
Virtual job fairs, more common since the pandemic began, are evergreen online spaces where employers and recruiters can educate job seekers about career opportunities and specific job openings. They typically follow a set schedule and allow attendees to visit different booths and chat in real time with employers and recruiters.
Often a less expensive option, they allow for a larger attendance, since space is unlimited and prospective employees do not have to travel to a physical location. They also ease the process of gathering attendees’ resumes and job-related information.
To run a successful job fair, decide on a budget for promoting it on job boards and in social media to get it in front of those interested in the job openings, then develop a strategy. Identify the ideal number of attendees and work out the logistics of the technical setup and tools like career platform and webinar software and applicant tracking systems.
Send out workshop information, guest speaker details, preparation tips and event reminders. Encourage prospective employees to upload their resumes prior to the event, giving recruiters a chance to gather information before an interview or meeting and help improve the engagement with the applicants once they do meet. Also consider offering videos, information packets, virtual tours and live streams of guest speakers to educate applicants about the company and industry.
But be aware that job fairs conducted remotely have a few disadvantages, including the lack of in-person interaction and connection and lost immediacy, since there isn’t anything physical for the prospective employee to take home as a reminder about the company.
Other ways to attract employees
Employers can include recruitment videos as part of a virtual job fair or on their career web pages to show applicants the company culture and what it’s like to work for the company. The videos can provide information about open positions, including where the work will be done and some of the job duties and responsibilities. Job postings with videos have a 34% greater application rate, according to CareerBuilder.
But before going this route, be sure to invest in a professional videographer to shoot the video and hire a professional writer to write the script, unless script writing is something a team member can handle. That’s because a professional video can help employers make a good first impression and set positive expectations.
Another way to make a good impression is through social media, which can help create a unique branding identity, tell a company’s story and promote offerings and other aspects of the business. It also serves as a method for reaching out to potential employees who share the company’s vision, mission and values, since followers who like a business may be a good fit for the company. LinkedIn finds that 49% of professionals follow companies with the intent to stay aware of their prospective jobs.
Post openings on social media sites like LinkedIn to find new talent, since followers may apply directly or forward posts to family and friends who might be interested. Add links to the postings to encourage further exploration of photos, videos and blogs about aspects of the company.
Consider the current staff
Employers can attract prospective employees in other ways, such as by working with their current staff through something like an employee referral program. Employers often offer a small bonus if employees refer a job candidate that is then hired. The bonus can be paid out in part at the point of hire, with the rest issued after the first 90 days the referral is on the job.
Onboarding new employees that are a good fit for a company takes an investment in time and training beyond relying on walk-ins and career boards. Consider the alternatives for finding that untapped pool of talent, while also presenting the company in ways that make it a desirable place to work.
Doing so builds trust between the employer and prospective employees when they see that recruiting and communication strategies are straightforward and honest and in keeping with the current environment, such as what we are facing now following a year-plus pandemic.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming