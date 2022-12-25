Shelley Polansky BBB

Shelley Polansky, BBB president/CEO.

As New Year’s resolution season approaches, small business owners will want to look backward and forward. This will help them reassess their business visions and set new goals for 2023, all with the purpose to increase revenue, bring in new customers and scale or, at minimum, sustain their business.

Business resolutions will vary, just as they do in personal life, but there are top goals to consider that make good business sense. Goals you didn’t achieve in 2022 can be brought forward to 2023 and shouldn’t garner disappointment, since the past two years have been tumultuous on the heels of the pandemic.

