The organizations that land BBB’s prestigious Torch Awards likely practice the five gestures of trust – even when the gestures aren’t directly stated in their missions and visions.
Businesses, as well as nonprofits, know that when customer relationships are strong, built on a foundation of respect, trust and loyalty as outlined in the gestures, they likely won’t lose them to competitors.
Each year, the BBB recognizes two to three businesses and one nonprofit in northern Colorado and Wyoming for this foundation through the Torch Awards for Ethics, given to organizations exemplifying outstanding ethics in the marketplace.
The Torch Awards will return to an in-person event on April 28 at Embassy Suites Loveland after two years of virtual events. Since the award program began in 1999, it has recognized 114 organizations for practicing the ethics and standards it promotes, starting with businesses only and, in 2016, adding nonprofits.
New award criteria
This year, the BBB will introduce a new set of award criteria, though the essence of the award hasn’t changed. To earn the award, nominated businesses and nonprofits must go through a judge’s panel and application process to determine if they excel in character, culture, customers and community.
Organizations can self-nominate or be nominated by their customers or members of the community. A business has to be in operation for at least three years and in good standing with BBB with a rank of B or higher. Nonprofits, alternatively, are required to meet BBB’s 20 standards for charity accountability.
Nominees are asked to address four key themes related to the criteria: How does the leadership of the organization establish a culture of ethics with its staff? How does it promote a culture of trust as it works toward a unified mission and vision? How does it build better relationships with customers and clients? And how does it support the community through contributions and accolades and the encouragement of employees to give back?
Nominees that meet the criteria are paired with BBB ethics scholars, interns hired from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming.
Award process
Eight businesses and four nonprofits were paired with the scholars last September to complete the application process, consisting of an in-depth analysis of their strengths and the areas where they may want to make improvements.
The scholars researched, gathered documentation, and worked alongside each organization’s executive team and staff to prepare a written and verbal analysis of how the organizations met the award criteria. The scholars then reported their findings to the BBB Torch Awards Selection Committee, with judging in December.
The finalists and winners of the award are afforded a way to promote their operations and increase their visibility in the marketplace. The fact they’re recognized by an outside source boosts their credibility and enhances their reputations as honest and ethical organizations.
There are other benefits, too. The organizations will have the opportunity to tell stories of how ethical operations behave and demonstrate what makes them stand out in the marketplace. They will help consumers understand what they do and why, as well as what gives them value.
5 gestures of trust
Businesses and nonprofits interested in competing for the Torch Award can adopt the five gestures of trust to establish an organizational foundation based on trust and ethics. BBB’s goal is to provide a way for consumers to do business with trustworthy businesses, exemplified not only by the Torch Awards, but by the five gestures of trust. Released by the Council of Better Business Bureaus, the “5 Gestures of Trust, A Framework to Evaluate Customer-Business Relationships” helps businesses evaluate the relationships and level of trust they have with their customers and creates a framework for how they can improve customer relations.
Customers are more loyal to companies where they can ascribe those gestures, including honesty, transparency, being proactive, being humble and being equitable, according to the 2017 report. They want a positive experience and reasons to continue doing business with the company. The gestures are:
Honest – The most fundamental of gestures involves telling the truth, or simply being truthful. The business tells its customers what it should be telling them, giving them the information that is important at that moment.
Transparent – The business demonstrates its willingness to disclose information important to customers, even if it appears to make the business more vulnerable because it is the right thing to do.
Proactive – The business takes steps to ensure customer satisfaction without making the request and responding quickly to customer requests or issues.
Humble – The business believes its success is due, in part, to its customers and the community, treating both as partners, considering them when making company decisions, and showing genuine appreciation for their patronage.
Equitable – The business gives its customers equal power in the relationship and any transactions.
The gestures, or lack thereof, can determine whether consumers trust and connect with a business and want to maintain that lasting relationship. These gestures aren’t just nice to have, but are crucial to a business’s survival. They’re part of the reason BBB honors valuable businesses and nonprofits with the Torch Awards.
Join BBB for a celebration of trust and ethics in the marketplace as we announce the winners of the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics. The celebration will be held on April 28 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado. Individual tickets are $50, and corporate table sponsorships are $500. Register today at bit.ly/TorchAwards2022
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.