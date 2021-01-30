The year 2020 hasn’t been easy for business, with a global pandemic, government shutdowns and restrictions, and a workforce sent home with the added stress of remote schooling.
Business leaders are told they need to pivot, innovate, be agile, be prepared and rethink their strategies, but what does this look like? What if they’ve already had huge financial losses or are on the brink of closure? What if they don’t have the tools or know-how to rapidly switch gears and rethink their business plans?
What businesses have learned from 2020 is they can’t remain complacent sticking to the status quo, even in good times. Prior to 2020, brands, products and services changed at a rapid pace and to compete, businesses needed to track industry trends and adjust accordingly – or they lost market traction. Customers changed their needs and wants based on the trends, online sales, societal changes and other factors.
Start with pivoting
To respond, businesses first need to realize that pivoting needs to be done as a way of operating, not just in response to a huge event or disaster. That could mean changing entire lines of offerings to something as small as identifying a new type of customer.
Second, pivoting keeps businesses relevant, since over time a product or service may no longer be in demand. Business is about finding a need and filling it, not sticking with how things used to be done. It’s also about keeping updated about the latest innovations, research and policy changes to be able to offer the highest-quality products and services. Businesses can do this by staying connected with their local BBB, chambers of commerce and business associations.
Third, pivoting helps businesses try out new ideas, figuring out what works and doesn’t from studying key data points, financials and customer input, such as through surveys and feedback from employees. This, in turn, can reinvigorate the business to remain current and competitive within its industry.
Finally, pivoting is about changing how business is done in times of need. During the pandemic, many businesses had to offer work-from-home opportunities and recreate their work spaces for customer and employee safety, such as installing plastic barriers, distancing floor markers and cleaning protocols.
Become innovative
To keep up with a changing industry or a sudden societal shift, businesses need to innovate and be creative. That involves asking questions, making new associations, experimenting with new ideas and networking with others in and outside the industry.
First, businesses can adjust their operating procedures, doing such things as employing lean systems, reducing areas where they overspend or are wasteful, and evaluating any slow response times, enabling them to move quicker than their competition.
Businesses also can evaluate their business model, which needs versatility to endure market changes and larger crises. Can businesses create revenue and value in more than one area? Are they letting their customers know they come first, not the company? Can they offer what customers need with quality in mind? Are they able to find new channels of communication with their existing and new customers?
Second, businesses need to be agile with change – they need to make sure the ideas they put in place work for their business and do not hurt it.
And third, once changes are identified, the ideas can be written down and discussed with management, employees and stakeholders, so that they become part of what the business is about.
Businesses that innovate and adapt often improve their brands, build customer trust, and develop the best and most efficient business practices.
Be sure to be prepared
If businesses are to survive change, whether it’s a trend or a crisis, they need to have a plan B. Businesses with an alternative way of doing business typically survived the calamities of 2020, but those that didn’t had to quickly come up with a plan.
To implement plan B, businesses can review their operating expenses and cut any discretionary spending. They can make sure there is short-term and long-term cash flow and enough money to keep the business operating in a downtime – ideally, they should have a reserve equal to 12 months of their monthly overhead. Businesses can start small by making cuts and setting aside those funds, starting with one or two months of cash and building from there.
A second way to prepare is to come up with various types of plans, such as a crisis response plan. Steps to take can include assessing risks and disruptions to the business; conducting a business impact analysis to identify impacts from revenue losses, increased costs or customer dissatisfaction; figuring out actions to take in response to potential threats; and gathering input from management, employees and stakeholders.
Third, scenario planning is a way to prepare for potential crises. It involves coming up with various uncertainties of what could happen in the future and creating plans accordingly.
Businesses wanting to prepare for the future and remain competitive can turn to the BBB, which has many business resources and services.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.