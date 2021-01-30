Wyoming stories are crossing state lines around the region via airwaves, thanks to the state’s homegrown talent.
The tradition of oral storytelling via radio is alive and well in grassroots community circles, as well as big-audience nationwide syndicators.
Rose Caiazzo joined Jackson Hole Community Radio (KHOL) at its inception in 2007. She first hosted a prerecorded local talk show before branching out into other voice-related endeavors. Last year, a colleague in the radio industry forwarded her information about the nationwide search for a host for a country music show featuring Billboard hits. After hesitating for a week, Caiazzo submitted an application package complete with a voice sample.
“I got a letter back that said, ‘We want you,’ and I thought it was a joke,” she said, describing her disbelief at being selected by Fishnet Syndication, a nationwide media company that would offer her show to radio stations across the country. The huge audience potential means there were likely hundreds of applicants.
The three-hour show "Yellowstone Country with Jackson Hole Rose" was launched Nov. 1 and has already been picked up by stations in six states and another in Canada. It’s likely that in the coming months, the show will be broadcast from many more locations.
“The picture I paint is mostly about Yellowstone and living in the West,” Caiazzo said. “I have been to Yellowstone more times than I can count, and I describe it as this otherworldly place. It holds a special place in our hearts for the entire world – not just Americans.”
In addition to impressive hourly facts about the state’s top tourist attraction, Jackson Hole Rose brings her passionate discussion about wildlife and the area’s landscapes.
“I’m a single woman living in the West, and I adore it,” she said, adding that she records her weekly show from a studio in her tiny home in Wilson.
The Yellowstone Country show strictly features songs that are presently on the charts. Caiazzo balances her personality and sass to present hot country hits. The popularity of the musical genre is a boon both the state and her show’s success.
However, there are plenty of people in Wyoming who rarely think about Yellowstone or harbor a certain disdain for contemporary country songs that possibly include pseudo-rap passages or electronic music.
Brothers Andy and Jim Nelson started Clear Out West (C.O.W.) Radio in 2003 after inspiration from an online streaming radio show about classic cowboy culture. They Wyoming-ized and designed their show to highlight what is arguably the bedrock of cowboy entertainment: poetry, clean comedy banter, and classic cowboy songs with a strong streak of acoustics and sometimes yodeling. Nothing they play is on the top of the charts today, but that’s OK by them.
“We are trying to reach us,” Jim Nelson explained. “We honestly got tired of listening to mainstream radio, if you will. It doesn’t speak much to us. We are trying to preserve a culture and the Western way of life.”
It’s the kind of radio show that suits rusty feed trucks and ranch house kitchens with occupants that recognize the unique talents of musicians like Michael Martin Murphy and Riders in the Sky. The duo’s weekly shows are recorded live conversations and original poetry contributions recorded in Pinedale. While the brothers do have a general outline of a show theme or some jokes cued up, the show is unscripted and comes across the airwaves as two longtime cowboy friends shooting the breeze.
What started as a “for fun” project has grown into a weekly hour-long show that airs on roughly 30 different radio stations around the region and a few as far away as Missouri and California. Previous shows can be streamed via their website.
“We do our own promotions, and we air mostly on mom-and-pop radio stations,” Jim Nelson explained. Even at a relatively low-key level, the brothers have kept a captive audience for almost 20 years discussing life and ranching.
“It has been as much fun and a blessing for us as it has been for anybody else,” Andy Nelson said, adding the team also does live shows, hosts a local rodeo and goes on an annual cruise where they provide nightly entertainment.
“This has given us a great opportunity to meet some of the most interesting, great people. It’s also an opportunity for us to get together once a week and do something as brothers. I told Andy that if it ever becomes a job, I’ll quit,” Jim Nelson said.
These Wyoming-based radio and streaming programs vary in target audience and musical philosophy, but ultimately, they accomplish the same mission. They reach the ears, heads and hearts of people within the state and beyond.