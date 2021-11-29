For 14 years, APG Media has hosted its Women of Influence events, soliciting nominations from across the state in various career fields, with the goal of naming honorees at a statewide celebratory dinner in September. For the second consecutive year, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the annual gathering from happening, but it didn't stop APG from honoring another group of amazing, accomplished women.
"We at the Wyoming Business Report have hosted the Women of Influence Awards annually since 2007. This event has grown in recognition over the years significantly," said Jacoline Crawford, an APG Media advertising executive and co-coordinator of the event. "We have folks contacting us early in the year asking when the nominations will be open. We are proud and honored to have recognized such a diverse group of accomplished women over the years."
Monica Puente, the program's co-coordinator, as well as an APG Media advertising executive, echoed her colleague's sentiments.
"The diversity of the nominees relates directly to the nominations submitted. It's wonderful to see so many accomplished women living, working and contributing to great things across Wyoming," Puente said. "It has been so gratifying to work directly with all of the nominees this year. Each was worthy of being named the honoree. To the 2021 Women of Influence honorees, enjoy this time, and please consider being a part of the selection of outstanding women in future years!"
Twenty honorees were selected in 17 categories, ranging from the arts to real estate and everything in between. Each honoree is highlighted with a digital presentation available on the Wyoming Business Report website, https://www.wyomingnews.com/wyomingbusinessreport/events/women_of_influence/.
The Honorees
Adrianna True, Founder and Artistic Director of True Troupe, Cheyenne
Category: Arts
Her nominator said:
Adrianna has created a safe, artistic space for all individuals and has created opportunities for those who feel different to be a part of a tight-knit community. She has provided social support and also has used her theater company to spotlight works that celebrate difference and shed light on stigmatized issues, such as mental health. The work she has done as a young person is TRULY remarkable.
Jessica Uresk, Vice President of Pinnacle Bank, Cheyenne
Category: Banking & Finance
Her nominator said:
Jessica Uresk has always taken pride in the community that she lives in by striving to make a better city for her children and generations to come. She is an inspiration to all who know her.
Dr. Michelle Aldrich, State Career & Technical Education Director of the State of Wyoming, Cheyenne
Category: Education
Her nominator said:
Dr. Michelle Aldrich has a demonstrated contagious enthusiasm for education and is thrilled when she hears from former students, sharing in their successes and challenges. She continues to advocate for her students and never gives up on them. I admire her passion for causes that advocate for the disadvantaged, women and students. She wrote and received a grant designed to provide education and training for teen parents to assist in future employment. This grant touched the lives of many teens in our state and helped them become self-sufficient.
Janice Sanders, Journeyman Fitter at Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne
Category: Energy, Mining & Utilities
Her nominator said:
Janice has been in the natural gas industry for 23 years. Not only is her knowledge of the industry incredible, but she also makes sure the public is safe and always makes sure her team is taken care of. She is truly an inspiration to all the women in the field. Her knowledge, work ethic and personality are irreplaceable. She leaves such a positive impact on those around her.
Megan Grassell, Founder and CEO of Yellowberry, Jackson
Category: Entrepreneur
Her nominator said:
Megan is a teen founder and empowers young girls through her bra and activewear company, Yellowberry. During the pandemic, she switched her production to make masks from leftover fabrics and distributed throughout our county and state. Megan is a force for good. She uses her resources and rises up when the time calls for it.
Jennifer Zygmunt, Water Quality Division Administrator at Wyoming Dept. of Environmental Quality, Cheyenne
Category: Government & Economic Development
Her nominator said:
Jennifer Zygmunt is the first woman to serve as WQD administrator. She demonstrates a passion for finding solutions to improve efficiency and service to the public and stakeholders and in protecting and restoring water quality in Wyoming's rivers, lakes and streams. Jennifer is universally well-respected among employees and stakeholders. We are fortunate to have a person of her integrity, honesty and loyalty as an advocate for DEQ and Wyoming.
Natalia Macker, Chairwoman of Teton County Board of County Commissioners, Jackson
Category: Government & Economic Development
Her nominator said:
Natalia is a strong advocate for women and children’s issues throughout Wyoming. She passionately pursues collaborations to fight for the economic future of women and advance equity in the Equality State, including as the cofounder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network and a founding member of Cowgirl Run Fund. Her government work involves championing gender wage gap efforts, proposing pregnant workers fairness legislation, supporting the implementation of suicide and substance abuse prevention infrastructure, and early childhood education and care.
Anna Kinder, Executive Director of Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Casper
Category: Health Care
Her nominator said:
Anna Kinder was hired as the director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department a few short months before COVID hit. She has been a strong leader for the agency and our county in regard to orchestrating the COVID response. For the last 18 months, she's had to seamlessly work with multiple agencies while serving many user groups and our residents. It takes a special person to lead a community through a pandemic, and Anna Kinder is absolutely that person.
Dr. Jamie Everett, CEO and Doctor of Physical Therapy, American Physical Therapy Association Wyoming Chapter President, Cheyenne
Category: Health Care
Her nominator said:
Dr. Everett is truly dedicated to her profession and sharing her knowledge. She is actively working on making physical therapy accessible to every patient, and was a leading force with legislative changes to the Physical Therapy Practice Act. She also educates other health care providers and patients about alternatives to opioids for pain management, including physical therapy to address pain. She is one of only four physical therapists in Wyoming that holds the distinction of Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy.
Amanda Disney, Revenue Manager of Timberline Hospitalities, Casper
Category: Hospitality, Travel & Tourism
Her nominator said:
Amanda Disney has been an ongoing mentor for me as I navigate my new role in the hospitality industry. She makes learning not only engaging, but enjoyable. She is very knowledgeable and a true role model. Not only does she have 20-plus years of experience in the industry, but she has many awards and certifications under her belt.
Traci Lacock, Partner at Hirst Applegate, LLP, Cheyenne
Category: Law
Her nominator said:
Traci Lacock is a partner at Hirst Applegate, where she has practiced since 2014. Currently Traci’s practice is focused on civil litigation, including professional liability, medical malpractice, professional licensing, trucking and insurance defense. Traci has become one of the preeminent medmal defense attorneys in the state and region. In addition to her practice, Traci is a leader in the community and is involved in numerous civic and nonprofit organizations, such as Cheyenne Rotary Club, Mining Associates of Wyoming and the Wyoming High School Mock Trial Competition.
Melissa Amick, Warehouse Support Manager at Magpul Industries Corp., Cheyenne
Category: Manufacturing, Science & Technology
Her nominator said:
Melissa’s leadership in technology, materials management and advanced warehousing has helped Magpul attain industry-leading reductions in inventory variance. Her commitment to Wyoming while serving in a variety of volunteer roles has inspired all of us to be better stewards of the community. Melissa is the consummate team builder and, whether it is within the company or in the community, works to bring the right people together to solve complex problems.
Ellen Fike, Reporter at Cowboy State Daily, Cheyenne
Category: Media & Journalism
Her nominator said:
Ellen is an accomplished writer within the community. She covers many stories, has written for multiple publications, and has advocated for literature, literacy and for making media an accessible medium for all individuals in our community.
Mira Miller, Community Relations at City of Rawlins, Wyoming, Rawlins
Category: Marketing & Public Relations
Her nominator said:
Mira has a truly never-ending job. She consistently and effectively communicates everything from main breaks and street closures, to city council agenda items, both with the media and the public. She regularly responds to citizens’ concerns on social media, ensuring the public is responded to quickly and their concerns are addressed. She is a professional always, and her genuine concern for the City of Rawlins and our citizens is never-ending. Mira is heavily relied upon for her spectacular insight, issue clarity and guidance every day.
Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming, Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Cheyenne
Category: Nonprofit
Her nominator said:
Jennie Gordon started the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which focuses on food insecurity in Wyoming. To expand awareness of this issue, she developed creative programs involving hunters, farmers, ranchers and others. All of these programs are in each of the 23 counties in Wyoming. I was fortunate to work with Jennie on one of these projects. Everyone who worked with Jennie loved her humility and down-to-earth attitude. I am not aware of all of Jennie's awards and accomplishments, but I do know if anyone can encourage people to volunteer and become a better person, Jennie is the one.
Jody Shields, Executive Director of Wyoming Nonprofit Network, Cheyenne
Category: Nonprofit
Her nominator said:
Jody has helped hundreds of charitable nonprofit organizations achieve their missions with integrity, accountability and compassion. Recently, Jody led the team that helped to plan and execute WyoGives Day, a statewide day of giving. As a direct result of her efforts, the network was awarded a $1 million matching gift. The match was more than met, resulting in an influx of more than $2.3 million into Wyoming's charitable economy. There are many talented leaders in the state's nonprofit sector; Jody's work uniquely contributes to all their shared successes.
Julie Guttormson, Owner of VIM, Jackson
Category: Personal Training & Wellness
Her nominator said:
During the pandemic, Julie has gone above and beyond to serve her community. She created virtual gym classes, gave out equipment to use at home, created an online library of exercise routines, and provided opportunities to learn about wellness through special guest video chats. She also offered classes to organizations and businesses whose employees are burnt out from the pandemic and needing a morale boost. The way that Julie completely altered how she serves her community during this time shows her dedication to her community and the health and wellness of her clients.
Devon Viehman, Associate Broker at The Viehman Group, Engel & Volkers, Jackson
Category: Real Estate
Her nominator said:
Devon Viehman has dedicated herself to bettering our town’s housing insecurity problems. She dreamed up a local fund that Realtors could donate to throughout real estate transactions in order to fund affordable housing projects and made this dream a reality. She rallied two dozen fund founders, raising over $1 million for affordable housing projects in less than a year. Her efforts, dedication and care for her community must be recognized, as they are so often overlooked.
Elissa Ruckle, Owner at Elevate Wyoming, Casper
Category: Best Mentor
Her nominator said:
Elissa has organized and put together multiple programs for the youth of Casper while also thriving with Elevate. These youth programs include Casper Youth Council and Impact Wyoming to help the youth get involved in the community. While juggling all of her positions and raising a family, she always finds time to extend a hand and help guide and support anyone who needs it. She truly is an inspiration and such a positive role model in so many people’s lives.
Bernadine Craft, Executive Director and Priest, Sweetwater BOCES and Holy Communion Episcopal Church, Rock Springs
Category: Lifetime Achievement
Her nominator said:
Rev. Dr. Craft has spent a lifetime serving the state of Wyoming. Rev. Craft served in the Wyoming Legislature for 12 years in both the House and the Senate. In the Senate, she was the only woman in the chamber. During her time in the Legislature, she worked through her process of ordination into the holy orders of priesthood. She had multiple bills that she worked with other legislators across the aisle to advance. Dr. Craft has been instrumental in supporting regional efforts in southwest Wyoming to impact families, specifically grants for domestic violence prevention, and suicide awareness and prevention. These areas have been lifelong efforts for Dr. Craft; however, during the early stages of the pandemic, her work became a lifeline to those most in need. Dr. Craft has also impacted lives as the BOCES executive director. In her role there, she has been a champion supporting dual and concurrent enrollment for high school students, supporting the arts, and ensuring summer youth enrichment programs are robust and outstanding learning opportunities.