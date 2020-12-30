As the holidays approach, consumers shopping online may encounter something not so nice as they fill out their gift wish lists.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have spent more of their dollars virtually and already are encountering this looming presence. The presence, not so obvious in a Grinch hat, is lurking in online purchase scams.
Scammers might offer an enticing sales price, but fail to deliver the product or service or send a different item than what was ordered. Or they might pretend to purchase an item with a fake check and ask for a refund of the “overpayment.”
The risk for becoming the target of an online purchase scam rises during the holidays, as more consumers make online purchases and scammers watch what they buy – things like linens, toys, craft and hobby products, collectibles and other gift-like items.
The Scam Tracker Report
The BBB had just released the 2019 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report in March 2020, which found that for the past three years, online purchase scams ranked among the top three riskiest scams. Shortly after its release, the pandemic shut down businesses, and consumers, encouraged to socially distance and wanting to reduce their exposure, turned to online shopping.
Noting that more consumers could become potential targets of scammers, the BBB launched an additional report to more closely identify how online purchase scams happen and to whom and the impact they have, as well as ways consumers can reduce their risk. The 2020 Online Purchase Scams Report is based on the findings from an August 2020 survey of 1,549 U.S. and Canadian consumers reporting online purchase scams to the BBB Scam Tracker. It also includes an analysis of the 41,000 online purchase reports submitted to the scam tracker over the past five years.
The report finds that online purchase scams spiked following the start of the pandemic – and they already had been on the rise. In 2020, 80.5% of consumers reporting online purchase scams lost money, compared with 71.2% in 2015, when BBB began collecting data. Online purchase scams represent 37.9% of the reports made to the BBB Scam Tracker, up from 24.3% in 2019.
During the pandemic, consumers lost money thinking they were getting a great deal or finding items in short supply, such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning products and masks. Those who actively searched for a product fell prey to scammers more easily than the casual browser – 63% of respondents said they had lost money to a scam.
Age, gender and product type also are determining factors in online purchase scams. Those aged 35-44 are more likely to be victimized, and older adults, when they do become victims, tend to lose more money than younger adults. Women are more likely to lose money to scams, or 80.9%, but men lose more money, $100, compared with $80 for women.
The products carrying the most risk for an online purchase scam include pets and pet supplies, followed by motor vehicles and car parts, and masks and other medical and nutrition supplies.
Steps to avoid a scam
To avoid becoming a victim of a scam, consumers can take a few proactive steps before they lose money. They can become educated about online purchase scams and the tactics of scammers and check the background of the scammers – and sometimes their banks and credit card companies will follow up on suspicious purchases. According to the survey, those who were aware of online purchase scams were 77% less likely to lose money than those who weren’t, or 82%.
The BBB offers consumers a few tools to help them avoid scams, such as BBB.org/OnlinePurchaseScams, which provides tips on how to avoid online shopping scams, and the BBB.org/ScamTracker. There, consumers can report a scam, learn about other scams on BBB.org/ScamTips and visit the scam news feed.
Businesses, too, can reach out to consumers to show they are trustworthy. Consumers want to buy from reputable businesses, research the business before making a purchase, see that the business has a large number of testimonials and reviews, and check the professionalism and security of the business’s website. They also may want to check with the BBB, such as the business’s BBB Accreditation Status.
BBB recommends consumers avoid shopping for price alone and do that important research before hitting “Buy Now.” This statistic may prove convincing – out of the 57% of those who didn’t research a business or website before making a purchase, 81% lost money.
Some final thoughts
Other things consumers can consider are checking the website’s URL, which can mimic well-known brand names, looking for bad grammar, researching the age of the domain and making sure there is a way to contact the business. They also are advised to avoid quick purchases and to be careful when shopping for sought-after products during the holidays, when deals can be enticing.
If consumers take these steps, they can enjoy their holidays without the stress of losing money and knowing that their gift went to a scammer instead of the intended recipient.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.