Wyoming’s creative economy received an unprecedented addition last month in Sheridan. The launch of Big Horn Records is a win for economic diversification, as well as artists looking to get their sound out to a wider audience.
President Shawn Day said his experience as a signed artist inspired him to offer an alternative to the conventional record label industry. Having previously contracted with Columbia Records and Sony/ATV Publishing, he noted a prevalent pattern of exploitative contracts that heavily favor management companies and leave musicians at a disadvantage.
“With Big Horn Records, I would like to be on the right side of history and start doing better deals between artists and labels,” Day said, adding he hopes to broker more equitable agreements where the labels and artists work more closely together. To get that done, he had to start from the ground up.
“I have never started my own company.” Day admitted. “The mountain is high.”
“For those of you that walk that path in life, you know that here in Wyoming, we build our own infrastructure,” said Wyoming Arts Alliance Director of Operations Andrew Schneider.
In order to launch a label, Day had to leverage support. That help came first from the Wyoming Arts Alliance and his existing contacts in the music industry. From there, he took on the bookwork side of business management to write a plan with the help of Impact 307, the Wyoming Business Council’s business incubator.
“For any entrepreneurs out there, anyone that has an idea, Wyoming does have an incredible plethora of support. Do not be shy about that. Reach out to those folks. That’s what they love to do. They love to find people that have an idea and try to develop them,” Day said.
“We started putting together this deal for Tris, and it took a few months to get back and forth between entertainment lawyers, and we made this deal, and I’m really excited about it. I think it’s favorable for both label and artist,” Day said.
First artist signed
With the groundwork laid, Day recruited his first artist to sign: Tris Munsick and The Innocents.
Munsick comes from family of fiddlers. His father, Dave Munisck, and brothers, Sam and Ian, also have solo musical acts. While each Munsick boasts an uncompromising country-western sound, Tris’s clear voice, earnest vocals and catchy cowboy poetry have a feeling that is distinct to the northeast region of Wyoming.
That quintessential sound, quality and lifestyle is the cornerstone of Big Horn Records. Together with managing consultant David Adcock of Red Light Management (who supports national acts including The Black Keys) and CEO Ryan Bowersox, Day is seeking to brand and promote acts that capture the musical expression of the region, starting with Tris Munsick and the Innocents.
“We really started for the love of playing music, and really had to hold on to that through the years,” Tris Munsick said at the launch of Big Horn Records, which was also a celebration of the band signing a contract. “It’s exciting for me to take a step back and look at where we came from and where we’re going.”
Munsick said he was aware of the pitfalls within the music industry that can be inhibiting for musicians looking to gain more traction. While the ideal scenario between a label and an artist would be one where if one person succeeds, everyone succeeds, “That’s not the way the music business is set up right now,” he said.
“We have been approached in the last few years by a handful of management companies and a handful of small indie labels, and nothing has felt right for us,” he explained. “(Day) came to us last year with this idea to take the music business in a different way and be more of a co-op, for you ag/ranching folks.”
After working with Day to create strategic release cycles, new music, tours and promotions, Munsick said he was ready to sign with Big Horn Records.
“It honestly just felt right to me,” he said. “I ran it by the band, and we decided to take a leap with these guys.”
“From the very first meeting I had with Shawn, I could tell that he was not just interested in his own success, but that he really wanted to build infrastructure around him,” Schneider added. “I don’t think Wyoming could ask for a better role model for someone to go into this business.”
“I’m going to be very proactive working with Tris,” Day said. “I can’t think of a better champion for this label. He connects us all with the western heritage. Those lyrics, that music, it’s Wyoming. I’m very proud to be representing and helping move that needle along.”
Looking forward
Big Horn Records recently wrapped up a fundraising campaign and is seeking additional artists to sign on with the label. Demos can be submitted online at bighornrecords.net.
