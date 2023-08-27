Big Horn Records launch party

Ryan Bowersox, Webb Phillips, Tris Munsick, Shawn Day and Andrew Schneider stand together at the launch party for Big Horn Records. The label seeks to brand and promote Wyoming musicians.

 Courtesy photo

Wyoming’s creative economy received an unprecedented addition last month in Sheridan. The launch of Big Horn Records is a win for economic diversification, as well as artists looking to get their sound out to a wider audience.

President Shawn Day said his experience as a signed artist inspired him to offer an alternative to the conventional record label industry. Having previously contracted with Columbia Records and Sony/ATV Publishing, he noted a prevalent pattern of exploitative contracts that heavily favor management companies and leave musicians at a disadvantage.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus