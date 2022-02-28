The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has handed down a decision that will change the operational course of the Jim Bridger Power Plant, with implications that reverberate through the state’s economy.
The agency rejected the state’s proposed revisions to an implementation plan for regional haze guidelines, effectively rendering Unit 2 of the plant illegal, as it is not fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) equipment. Unit 1 of the plant possibly faces a similar fate next year.
Gov. Mark Gordon has issued a Temporary Emergency Suspension of the State Implementation Plan, allowing the unit to operate for four months after the first of this year. Afterward, what will become of two of the four units at the plant near Point of Rocks remains unclear, but the prognosis looks less than promising from an economic perspective if a deal is not reached.
On the other hand, conservation organizations, including the Sierra Club and Powder River Basin Resource Council, have hailed the decision as a victory for a cleaner environment.
“The Jim Bridger Power Plant is our state’s number one polluter,” said staff attorney Shannon Anderson in a PRBRC news release. “PacifiCorp has been dragging its feet, hoping to strong-arm the agency into the decision it wanted. We hope EPA’s action smooths a path for the utility to finally take its obligation to reduce pollution seriously, and, in the process, giving certainty to plant workers and the local community about the future.”
It has been eight years since the EPA enacted regulations that required PacifiCorp to install SCR equipment on all four units at the Jim Bridger plant, proposing a staggered implementation schedule. Two of the units were outfitted with the required equipment in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The deadline to have the same work done to Unit 2 was Dec. 31, 2021, and the deadline for Unit 1 is Dec. 31, 2022.
With each unit costing an estimated $100 million to build and millions more to operate, PacifiCorp has asserted it would be more cost effective to retire the units, rather than install the additional SCRs. Therefore, the company worked with the state to propose an alternative plan that would entail curbing overall statewide emissions in other ways while leaving the Bridger plant in full operation as is.
“The State of Wyoming had worked closely with the EPA and PacifiCorp on a proposal that was cost effective … and still met the guidelines of regional haze,” said Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gordon. “We had worked with EPA, both at the regional and Washington, D.C., level and had an agreement. All that was left was to publish the decision in the Federal Register and finish the paperwork. The EPA told us they were not going to finish the process. So, there was the surprise that EPA would reverse course. We have not been successful, to date, to find a new agreement that is as good as the recommended proposal.”
The EPA retorted that the state’s proposed compromise would result in an overall weakening of pollution control requirements and violate the Clean Air Act.
“While we look forward to public comment and continued opportunities for engagement, our evaluation of information provided to date indicates the state’s revision to its 2014 regional haze plan is a step backward for visibility in our parks, wilderness areas and communities,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said.
Pearlman called the plant an important source of both employment and power generation for Wyoming customers. A shutdown of the unit would result in layoffs both at the plant and the coal mines that supply it.
“It may also force PacifiCorp to buy power to make up for the lost generation,” he said. “That cost would be passed on to consumers in Wyoming and across the West. Increased energy costs have corresponding economic impacts.”
PacifiCorp spokesperson Tiffany Erickson said Unit 2 will continue to operate through April unless the EPA’s proposed disapproval is finalized earlier. So far, the EPA is allowing the governor’s emergency order to remain in place.
“PacifiCorp hopes to reach a resolution during that time that would avoid an early shutdown,” Erickson said. “While we do expect challenges if a forced closure of Unit 2 does occur, the company has a large system with diverse resources that will enable us to meet reliability standards and operate our system responsibly.
“Regarding workforce, depending on the outcome of a final decision by the EPA, the company will continue working with its union partners to address any staffing issues,” Erickson said. “It is likely that some employees would be impacted for a forced early shutdown. However, PacifiCorp will make special accommodations for employees impacted by the coal transition.”
Erickson said Pacificorp still plans to convert Units 1 and 2 to natural gas, but due to the time required to install the necessary pipeline, the conversion cannot take place prior to the fourth quarter of 2023.