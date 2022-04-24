The Wyoming Senate recently renewed appointments of two Wyoming Energy Authority board members, Mark Stege and Ken Miller, and approved the nomination of a new board member, Kara Choquette. Ken Hendricks’s term has concluded. Choquette is the director of communications and government relations for Power Company of Wyoming and TransWest Express – affiliates of The Anschutz Corporation – and brings an extensive background in the renewable energy sector.
The Wyoming Business Council has hired a broadband manager to coordinate state efforts to make such “high-speed broadband connections available to homes and businesses across the state.” The job goes to Elaina Zempel. She was described as “a 15-year veteran of Wyoming economic development and former Regional Director for the Business Council.” You can reach Zemple at broadbandoffice@wyo.gov or 307-777-2802. You can also go to wbc.pub/Broadband to reach out to her and for more information about this council.
The Wyoming Business Council has added a board member, while several other directors got additional terms, WBC announced last month. The new addition is Derek Smith of Gillette, whose new term ends on March 1, 2025. Gov. Mark Gordon had nominated Smith, whose appointment was confirmed by the state Senate. Gordon himself is listed on the organization’s website as serving as its co-chair, along with Erin Moore with Gannett Peak Technical Services. Smith works at Devon Energy and volunteers as the president of the Gillette Main Street board and as a public relations volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days. He has also been tapped for a partial term on the Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board. Additionally at WBC, John Coyne III, Cindy Johnson, Chuck Kenyon and Kathy Tomassi were all reappointed for their second three-year terms to the board. Their tenures also expire on March 1, 2025.
Robert J. Brockman, with Keyhole Land Company in Wheatland, was recently recognized by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for 35 years of membership with the organization. Brockman is an agricultural professional who provides services for clients that may include farm and ranch management, rural appraisal and/or agricultural consulting.