Wyoming Business Council board recommends two BRC projects
The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding during its December meeting.
The board unanimously recommended a request from the city of Cody for its Business Committed Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project. They are asking for an additional $926,288 loan in conjunction with the already recommended $1 million grant.
The WBC board also unanimously recommended a town of Lyman request for a $1.5 million Business Committed grant and a $1.5 million loan for the construction of a 16,000-square-foot assisted living facility. When completed, the facility will include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen, and a dining area.
In addition, the board tabled a request from the town of Glenrock for a $3,313,157 Business Committed grant to construct an 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market. This facility will be located on a parcel of land currently owned by the company. If the project is approved, the company will transfer ownership of the land to the town of Glenrock.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.
SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Feb. 2.
WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU to merge
WyHy Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, and Sweetwater Federal Credit Union, with headquarters in Rock Springs, announced the merger of their financially strong, healthy and growing credit unions.
With this merger, WyHy’s combined assets are now approximately $370 million, with financial services and conveniences provided to more than 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices, with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne.
This merger is a collaboration between two credit unions seeking to combine financial resources and expertise to provide members with expanded services and opportunities, according to the announcement.
The Board of Directors, leadership and staffs of both credit unions now have opportunity to provide a full suite of financial products to its new membership through offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Green River, Lyman and Rock Springs, according to a news release. This merger also provides WyHy the opportunity to further strengthen its commitment to the different communities it serves with this addition of the Rock Springs market.
For more information about the merger, contact Amy Davis or go to www.wyhy.org.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation elects leaders
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation elected its new leaders for the upcoming year, as well as set policy for the new year focused on issues such as property protection and irrigation infrastructure.
Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his seventh term as WyFB president at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting.
“Being trusted to be a representative for what I believe to be best agricultural organization in our country, if not the world, is an extreme honor,” Fornstrom said. “I’m ready to continue working for our farmers and ranchers in Wyoming.”
Fornstrom and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. He runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, as well as a trucking business and a custom combining business.
Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his seventh term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three children. They run a trucking business, have commercial row crop spraying business, raise cattle and farm.
Lane Hageman, of Goshen County, was elected to his second term as the director-at-large. Hageman lives and works on his family’s cow/calf ranch in southeast Wyoming.
In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer and Rancher Committee state chair serve on the state board. That committee elected Carbon County rancher Quade Palm as state YF&R chair.
Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors are Raenell Taylor, northeast district director; Kevin Baars, southeast district director; Tim Pexton, central district director; Thad Dockery, northwest district director; and Justin Ellis, southwest district director.
Rare Element Resources receives $4.4M from Wyoming Energy Authority
Rare Element Resources Ltd. announced recently that it has been awarded a $4.4 million grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority for the advancement of the company’s rare earth element processing and separation demonstration plant project in Upton.
The grant is a cost reimbursement award for future expenditures related to the project, which is also supported by the U.S. Department of Energy through a previously announced financial award. The total project cost is approximately $44 million, with $21.9 million provided through the DOE.
The rare earth processing and separation plant project, led by General Atomics, an affiliate of the company’s largest shareholder, Synchron, is nearing the final design review milestone, which is expected to be complete by the end of this year, according to a news release.
This milestone will allow the company to advance through the first go/no go decision point with the DOE. Upon the DOE’s approval to proceed, the WEA grant will be available to the company, subject to the details to be contained in a memorandum of understanding between the company and the state of Wyoming.
Cheyenne DDA wins 2022 Mid-America Economic Development Award
The Mid-America Economic Development Council recently announced the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority as a 2022 Economic Development Award winner during its annual competitiveness conference.
The Cheyenne DDA was one of 11 national organizations to be recognized and the first organization from Wyoming to receive an award from the large market division for organizations with populations of 50,000 or more.
The Cheyenne DDA was recognized as the 2022 large market division placemaking category winner for a combination of downtown projects that contributed to the continued growth, revitalization and overall community branding of Cheyenne’s downtown district. The project narrative outlined how three DDA projects were driven by the support and pride of the Cheyenne community and successfully completed over the summer of 2022: the crosswalk mural installations in downtown’s West Edge District designed and painted by LCSD1 student groups; the downtown “CHEYENNE” sign installed on Lincolnway between the Central and Warren viaducts, featuring life-sized letters wrapped with images representing Cheyenne’s unique assets; and the downtown banner initiative that involved the design and installation of 275 unique banners with downtown images showcasing six different categories to experience downtown Cheyenne.
“It’s an honor for our work to be recognized by the Mid-America EDC, especially in the large market division with so many other fantastic organizations representing communities three times our size,” said Cheyenne DDA Vice President Haylee Chenchar, who accepted the award on behalf of the DDA. “The support from our community is what makes projects like these so successful and we look forward to continuing to build on the growth and momentum of downtown Cheyenne.”
The Cheyenne DDA’s projects were recognized for not only activating underutilized public spaces, but also for successfully highlighting Cheyenne’s community assets in innovative ways that impact economic development. In addition to receiving the 2022 Economic Development Award, the Cheyenne DDA will also be recognized in the January issue of the Mid-America EDC Site Selection magazine.
“We greatly appreciate being recognized nationally for all the great work the Cheyenne DDA has completed in the past year” said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne/DDA. “Thank you to the amazing DDA staff, board, downtown building owners and businesses for making our downtown vibrant and beautiful.”
The Mid-America EDC is a multi-state association dedicated to being the leading resource for making contact with site selectors, advancing regional economic development programs and accessing thought leadership.
SBA Wyoming District Office announces $69.9M through signature lending programs
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office has announced the district reached $69.9 million in funding approvals to small businesses through 125 traditional loans for fiscal year 2022.
Traditional loans, which are comprised of loans through SBA’s 7(a) and 504 programs, were approved in 20 of 23 Wyoming counties. Fifty-two percent of all traditional loan approvals in Wyoming were for businesses located in rural areas.
“It has always been a priority for SBA to ensure our programs and services are available to all eligible Wyoming businesses, including those in historically underserved, rural communities,” SBA Wyoming District Office Director Amy Lea said in a news release. “It’s why we’re excited to see the majority of Wyoming’s counties represented in this loan data. And, we can’t say enough good things about our participating lenders, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure this access to capital is available state-wide.”
Thirty-two percent of these traditional loan approvals were to new businesses, and 44 percent were to women-owned small businesses.
Fiscal year 2022 traditional lending data of note includes:
$48,015,100 in 7(a) loans: 98 7(a) loans worth more than $48 million were approved to Wyoming small businesses.
$21,889,000 in 504 loans: Working with authorized Certified Development Companies (CDCs) and third party lenders, the SBA’s 504 program approved 27 loans worth nearly $22 million to Wyoming small businesses.
For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance and other services, visit sba.gov.
LCCC faculty wins top prize in entrepreneurship contest
Laramie County Community College marketing and business instructor Minden Fox recently won the top prize of $50,000 at the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship conference in Boston for the pitch she designed to further an augmented and virtual reality effort for LCCC’s soon-to-be-opened Concept Forge.
The Concept Forge is a fabrication lab included as part of the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, designed to help entrepreneurs prototype product ideas. It will be a new addition to LCCC’s existing creative spaces, the Golden Eagle Wyrkshop in the Ludden Library and the Entrepreneurship Lab in the Andrikopoulos Business & Technology Building. Concept Forge will be a step up from the existing facilities and will allow exploration of more ambitious initiatives.
“If you have an idea, you can come (to the Concept Forge) and make it a reality,” Fox said in a news release.
The Concept Forge will include 3D printers, sewing machines, laser cutters, Glowforge, a larger helix system, a sublimation printer, soldering stations, cutting tools and more. Funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Wyoming Innovation Partnership will make this entrepreneurial space possible.
The $50,000 will go toward the purchase of ZSpace equipment and software for student and community use in the Concept Forge. ZSpace, a tech company that has been around since 2007, developed augmented reality and virtual reality environments through the use of a laptop computer. The computer’s sensors track eye movement and the virtual-holographic image can be lifted from the screen and manipulated with an accompanying handheld stylus.
Visit lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing to find out the latest on the AMMC construction.
Wyoming business leaders join effort to encourage young entrepreneurs
Seven individuals from across the business spectrum in Wyoming have joined the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance effort to encourage young entrepreneurs.
The Pitch Judges represent competing young entrepreneurs’ peers and near peers and more seasoned members of the business community. Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America Student President and Niobrara High School student Larkin Williams, and University of Wyoming College of Business student Tanley Andersen will serve as judges of their colleague’ ideas to develop a good or service of benefit to their community. Additional judges include: Rawlins Downtown Development Authority project coordinator Sondra Dent; Wyoming Business Council’s entrepreneur development manager, Taylor Vignaroli; former classroom educator and eCommerce entrepreneur counselor Karlie Philpott; Community Navigator program manager Nick Giraldo; and Wind River Startup Challenge principal investigator Kyle Trumble.
“We’re so glad to have such diverse talent join us as judges or the Fall Pitch Challenge,” said WYAA Program Associate Emily Vercoe. “Their experiences as business leaders in different spheres around the state will provide useful and relevant feedback for our participants.”
The 2022 Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge is a contest that invites youth across the state to promote their ideas for a product or service that could benefit their community, the environment and/or the state of Wyoming. The Pitch Challenge invites youth into a dynamic conversation about shaping the Wyoming they want to see now and in the future, and provides resources to grow important workforce readiness skills, regardless of whether they become entrepreneurs.
To get involved, WYAA invites young people between the ages of 6 and 18 to develop and present a short video pitch that describes their solution to a problem or need in their own community or state and submit it to the challenge. The deadline for submission is Dec. 30.
Full rules and submission instructions are available at https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/fall-2022-pitch-challenge.
For more information, contact Program Associate Emily Vercoe, 307-721-8300 or emilyv@wycf.org.
Breeze Thru Car Wash donates more than $98K to local organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash announced it donated a total of $98,333 to area nonprofit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year.
Through its FUNdraising Program, Breeze Thru hosts at least one fundraising event per month, per location. During these on-site fundraisers, Breeze Thru donates $1 per washed car during fundraiser event hours, or $400, depending on which number is greater.
Additionally, Breeze Thru hosts a number of other fundraisers each year, including its annual Larimer County Search and Rescue fundraiser, the Cheyenne Soccer Club fundraiser and the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers fundraiser, where it donates 100% of proceeds from sales on designated days and designated site locations to these organizations.
Milestones
The South Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation has announced Stephen P. Allen as having been selected to serve as the SLCEDC Liaison. The SLCEDC’s purpose is to promote the economic development efforts of South Lincoln County and surrounding areas. The SLCEDC collaborates with Lincoln County, the cities of Cokeville, Opal, Kemmerer, Diamondville, Legislators, Wyoming Business Council, Western Wyoming Community College, University of Wyoming, executive branch agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Workforce Services, the Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s Office.
Kris Whitfield assumed the role of executive director for United Way of Laramie County effective Dec. 1. Whitfield was originally hired as director of business development and marketing. She is passionate when it comes to nonprofit work, and believes that giving back to one’s community with time, talent and/or treasure is critical for any resident, according to a news release. Her resume is filled with successful public, private and nonprofit leadership.
Whitfield will follow retiring Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann. “Although we are sad to see Vernon move on to retirement with his wife, Margaret, we are very happy for them both. We thank Vernon for his guidance, wisdom and dedication to UWLC,” said Board President Aaron Courtney in the release. Among Dobelmann’s accomplishments in his time with United Way of Laramie County was the hiring of a strong staff focused on a tradition of excellence.
The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources welcomes Randall Violett as associate director of its Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership program. An experienced ag educator and researcher, Violett has taught at Northwest College in Powell, Southern Utah University and Utah State University, as well in secondary and adult education programs in Montana. As a research scientist at the Powell Research and Extension Center, he earned a doctorate in agronomy from UW.
Violett joined the Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership team on Nov. 28. The multidisciplinary program, launched in 2022, seeks to integrate classroom learning with practical experience, connecting students with producers and industry professionals.
Affie Ellis is a shareholder who will now serve as the managing partner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Cheyenne office. Brownstein’s managing partner, Rich Benenson, said her leadership experience in Wyoming will be a great asset as she helps lead the firm’s strategic initiatives, and he looks forward to the positive impact she will have.
A respected advisor on federal Indian law and policy, Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors, as well as serving in the Wyoming Legislature.
She counsels clients on public lands and natural resources regulatory and administrative matters, drawing on her experience as a former assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming where she litigated cases involving the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, National Forest Management Act and Federal Land Policy Management Act.