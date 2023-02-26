DWS announces 2023 Safety and Workforce Summit
Registration is now open for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services 2023 Safety & Workforce Summit, “From Barriers to Breakthroughs,” at Little America in Cheyenne on April 18-19.
Keynote speaker Shari Harley, author of “How to Say Anything to Anyone,” will provide insight on attracting and retaining the right employees, as well as managing business relationships and professional reputations.
Day one offers an in-depth series of half- and full-day workshops, including a look into the ever-changing digital world with a “Social Media Masterclass;” “A Deep Dive into Business Training Grants” on available grant programs and an all-day fall protection training workshop.
Day two features breakout sessions by Edwin Foulke, former assistant secretary of labor for OSHA under George W. Bush, who will speak on “Safety Leadership, Rules and Engagement: How Leaders Drive Safety Culture Success;” John Jenks, economic initiatives director with the Wyoming Business Council, and Melody Norris, DWS workforce specialist, who will speak on “Second Chance Hiring” and the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals; and Zach Shifflett with Premier Virtual, who will speak on “The Great Resignation vs. The Great Return.”
Registration and sponsorship information is available online at dws.wyo.gov/summit.
Key roles filled for WDH Healthcare Financing Division
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced the selection of candidates to fill two key leadership positions with the department’s Medicaid and related programs.
Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Longtime employee Jan Stall has been serving in these roles on an interim basis since last January and intends to retire in March. Dr. Paul Johnson has been chosen as the new Wyoming Medicaid medical director to replace Dr. James Bush, who retired from the role earlier this month after many years.
Grossman currently serves as administrator of the Home and Community Based Services Section of the Division of Healthcare Financing within WDH and will transition into his new role next month. He’s been working for the department since 2011 in various relevant positions. In addition, he’s participated in a national program for emerging Medicaid leaders and is a current member of the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services. Grossman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming.
Johnson will begin with the department as Medicaid medical director April 1. He’s currently part of the Ivinson Medical Group in Laramie, specializing in otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). Johnson grew up in Laramie, earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and his medical degree from the University of Washington. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at Columbia University. He recently completed his master of public health degree at Johns Hopkins University with an emphasis on health finance and management.
POWER Act would help defend Wyo. energy, mineral industries
Chair of the Senate Western Caucus Cynthia Lummis, along with Sen. John Barrasso, Rep. Harriet Hageman (all R-Wyo.) and 30 of their colleagues reintroduced the Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act to prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture or Energy from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without congressional approval.
This bill is a direct response to President Biden’s ban on new energy leases during his first few days in office, according to a news release from Hageman's office.
When introducing the bill, Hageman stated, “The Biden administration's relentless and punitive attacks on American energy production must end. ... Wyoming's most abundant commodity should be protected under federal law. Energy is the economic driver of Wyoming, with our state producing 13 times more energy than it consumes."
Barasso was quoted as saying: “Since day one, President Biden has been clear about his plan to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas. These affordable and available sources of energy fuel our way of life in Wyoming and across the West."
Wyoming saw job, payroll growth in third quarter of 2022
From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from the third quarter of 2019.
In third quarter 2022, the largest job growth occurred in mining, including oil and gas (1,574 jobs, or 10.5%); leisure and hospitality (1,232 jobs, or 3.0%), professional and business services (838 jobs, or 4.1%), retail trade (721 jobs, or 2.4%), and local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals (584 jobs, or 1.4%).
Job losses were seen in state government (-283 jobs, or –2.3%), construction (-212 jobs, or -0.9%) and agriculture (-70 jobs, or –2.3%). Employment rose in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Visit doe.state.wy.us/LMI/22Q3_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.
Blue Federal Credit Union secures naming rights for arena
Blue Federal Credit Union has announced that it will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County.
The facility will be renamed Blue Arena, with a 10-year naming rights agreement. Blue Federal Credit Union has partnered with arena operator Oak View Group for the past three years in a sponsorship capacity and is excited to expand this collaboration, according to a company news release. Blue, Oak View Group and Larimer County finalized the deal with county approval on Jan. 31.
The Budweiser Events Center is preparing for its 20th anniversary this year and will retain the name until the current contract expires on Sept. 30, 2023. The center, located as the focal point of The Ranch Events Complex, can accommodate more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 8,000 at concerts. It is home to the American Hockey League Colorado Eagles, concerts, family shows, graduations and Larimer County’s PRCA Rodeo, as part of the Larimer County Fair, among other events.
OSMRE announces $9.6 million to revitalize Wyoming coal communities
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement recently announced more than $9.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Wyoming.
OSMRE is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
According to an OSMRE news release, millions of Americans nationwide live within less than a mile of an abandoned coal mine.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have this once-in-a-generation investment to address the majority of abandoned mine land problems,” OSMRE Deputy Director Glenda Owens said in the release. “The reclamation landscape of tomorrow presents endless opportunities to revitalize coal communities as our country transitions to clean energy.”
The abandoned mine reclamation supports jobs in coal communities by investing in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality and restore water supplies damaged by mining. Funding will prioritize projects that employ dislocated coal industry workers.
Milestones
Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Amber Leyba, vice president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her second year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
■
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee.
“Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee, said in a news release. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic and social value of public lands ranching, and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
As a grassroots organization, NCBA policy committees provide a venue for cattle producers to discuss issues facing the cattle industry and pass policy resolutions that direct the association’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. The Federal Lands Committee has jurisdiction over issues impacting cattle producers who hold federal grazing permits.
■
The Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus has announced that Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, and Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, have joined the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus Board of Directors.
They joined current board member Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, as co-chairs of the 16th annual Leap into Leadership Conference that was held Feb. 22-23 in Cheyenne.
Newsome was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 2019, representing House District 24 in Park County. She serves on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee as chairman, as well as on the House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee. When not representing her district, Newsome has been a small business owner in downtown Cody for more than 30 years.
Sherwood was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 2021, representing House District 14 in Albany County. She has served on the Management Audit Committee, as well as the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, and is currently on the House Appropriations Committee. When not in session, Sherwood is the executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, assisting businesses located in downtown Laramie.
■
Ashleigh Ralls, Laramie County Community College Radiography Program director, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the Association of American Community Colleges.
This award recognizes excellence in teaching and leadership in the community college environment.
“The biggest driver for me is helping people become their best selves,” said Ralls.
■
The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) Initiative welcome Hailey Moss as the state’s first WORTH Initiative Extension educator.
Moss’ position is the product of a new partnership between UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, home to the WORTH Initiative, and UW Extension.
Moss will work with community members, business owners and landowners to identify opportunities for economic development focused on outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality.